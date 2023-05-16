Riley Keough shares baby photo alongside emotional message on bittersweet day

The oldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley marked her first Mother's Day without her mom

Riley Keough has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful baby photo featuring herself as a newborn being cradled in her mom, Lisa Marie Presley's arms.

Lisa was sat next to Riley's father, Danny Keough, and the family looked a picture of happiness. The photo was incredibly bittersweet of course, following the tragic death of Lisa on January 12.

Riley, 33, had posted the picture for Mother's Day, and wrote: "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many sending their condolences to Riley and her family on what would have been a difficult day. Others remarked on just how much Riley looked like her mom.

"You look so much like your mama," one wrote, while another noted: "You are your mom's double." A third added: "You are the the image of your mom and I think she was so proud of you and Harper and Finley and Ben too keep up the good work about Graceland."

The Daisy Jones and the Six star will have also marked her first Mother's Day as a mom - having secretly welcomed a daughter last year with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

Lisa Marie's death was unexpected, with the star passing away aged just 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Ten days later, on January 22, her family gathered at Elvis Presley's legendary Graceland estate for the funeral.

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley tragically passed away in January

At the funeral, Riley was of course in attendance but didn't speak, and instead had her husband give a eulogy on stage on her behalf. While giving his speech, a letter from his wife to her late mother, he revealed on behalf of the actress that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The speech, titled A Letter to my Mama, first read: "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you."

Lisa Marie Presley with her daughters and mom

It continued: "I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby, I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you'd cuddle me when I'd come into your bed at night and the way you smelled.

"I remember you singing me and my brother [Benjamin Keough] lullabies at night and how you'd lay with us until you fell asleep. I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known."

© Photo: Instagram Riley Keough was incredibly close to her mom

Riley's brother Benjamin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 27 in July of 2020. Ben also spoke about the couple's daughter – whose name or exact birth date has yet to be revealed – as he said: "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley with her daughters and son Benjamin - who passed away in 2020

Lisa Marie Presley with her late son

© Photo: Getty Images Lisa Marie with Riley, Priscilla and twins Harper and Finley

© Getty Riley Keough with her grandmother Priscilla Presley

