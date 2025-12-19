John Travolta shares sweet video of son Benjamin amid maternity lawsuit

John Travolta is shaking off the speculation around the maternity of his youngest son Benjamin, and giving fans a glimpse into a much-needed family vacation. Grease star John and his son are in Switzerland skiing, and John shared video of the teenager on the slopes.

"Ben learned some new tricks in Switzerland," John captioned the video, which you can watch above. It showed Benjamin gliding down the slopes with precision, and also performing aerial jumps.

John Travolta with son Benjamin, wife Kelly and daughter Ella

Fans were quick to share their love for the video, and John's daughter Ella also commented, praising her brother by sharing praise hands and writing: "Incredible!!!!!!"

The video comes days after Priscilla Presley firmly shut down a new claim that her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, had donated her eggs to help John and his late wife, Kelly, welcome Benjamin in 2010.

© Getty Images Kelly, John and Priscilla Presley attend the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Gala in 2011

"After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley's counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family," the statement from Priscilla read.

"In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley's son, cousin, and assistant."

The maternity claim appeared in an amended breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who are former business associates of Priscilla, and have alleged that she "undermined their business ventures" and sought to exploit Lisa Marie's death to gain control of her inheritance.

© Frazer Harrison The Presleys, and Travoltas, seen here in 2006, have been friends for decades

In the documents, seen by TMZ, Brigitte and Kevin claimed that Lisa Marie's former husband, Michael Lockwood, told them that John and Kelly had used his late wife's eggs to get pregnant, although the filing did not state if the eggs produced a child for the pair.

There has been a decades-long friendship between the Travoltas and the Presleys, stemming from their involvement in the Church of Scientology.

Brigitte and Kevin then alleged that Michael also told them the Travolta family asked Riley, Lisa-Marie's daughter, to donate her eggs to them, after the loss of their 16-year-old son, Jett, in 2009. Riley would have been 20 or 21 at the time.

The claim added that John and Kelly were able to welcome a son, Ben, in 2010 thanks to Riley's eggs, with Brigitte and Kevin alleging that she was "given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 – $20,000 for the deal".

Michael, who welcomed twin girls Harper and Finley in 2008 with Lisa Marie, also denied these allegations in a statement to the Daily Mail. "That just sounds crazy. I have not heard anything about it," he said.

© Instagram Photo shared by John on Mother's Day 2025 featuring his late wife Kelly and their kids Ella and Benjamin

In 2011, Kelly spoke of falling pregnant at the age of 48; they welcomed Benjamin in November 2010. "I didn’t have any doubts [about having a baby at 48],” she told Health. "I love being pregnant. I love the closeness I feel when I’m carrying them."

"We had been trying for quite a few years, and then of course there was a time when we weren’t, and then we started trying again," she added. "When I found out I was pregnant, I was floored. I’d snuck out of bed and then came back and woke Johnny up in bed. We both started crying. It was wonderful."

Kelly died on July 12, 2020, after a private, two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.