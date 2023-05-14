Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Riley Keough's bittersweet Mother's Day with family revealed
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress confirmed she became a first-time mom in 2022

Riley Keough attends the photocall for "War Pony" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France
Beatriz Colon
Mother's Day isn't always easy or necessarily celebratory for many, and for Riley Keough, this year's holiday is proving to be rather bittersweet.

While Sunday, May 14, marked the first year the actress gets to celebrate Mother's Day as one herself, having secretly welcomed a daughter in 2022, it also marks her first without her own mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this year.

Lisa Marie passed away unexpectedly on January 12th, aged 54, after being rushed to the hospital from her Los Angeles home, having suffered from cardiac arrest. It was ten days later, on January 22, that her family gathered at Elvis Presley's legendary Graceland estate for the funeral.

At the funeral, Riley was of course in attendance but didn't speak, and instead had her husband, Ben Smith Petersen, give a eulogy on stage on her behalf.

While giving his speech, a letter from his wife to her late mother, he revealed on behalf of the Daisy Jones & the Six actress that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The speech, titled A Letter to my Mama, first read: "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you."

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Lisa Marie, Priscilla, and Riley at the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022

It continued: "I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby, I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you'd cuddle me when I'd come into your bed at night and the way you smelled.

"I remember you singing me and my brother [Benjamin Keough] lullabies at night and how you'd lay with us until you fell asleep. I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known." Riley's brother Benjamin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 27 in July of 2020.

Ben Smith-Petersen reads a tribute by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023© Getty
Ben, a stuntman, spoke on behalf of his wife at the Graceland memorial

Ben revealed the arrival of the couples' daughter – whose name or exact birth date has yet to be revealed – when he said: "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

Though Riley has been active on social media and has continued her public life since her mother's passing, attending various red carpet outings and promotional events for Daisy Jones and the Six, she has rarely broached the topic of her daughter publicly since then.

As for Lisa Marie, Riley last honored her mom on Instagram with a post shortly after the funeral, when she shared the last photo the two took together. It sees them sitting side by side as they enjoy dinner at a restaurant, and she wrote in her caption: "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this."

Before then, she only acknowledged her mother's passing with a post some days after her death, also on Instagram, a throwback photo of her as a child holding flowers, her mom looking fondly at her, and she simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Scroll below for more photos of Riley with her family.

Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Riley and Lisa Marie, plus the late singer's twins Harper and Finley, in 2017
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Riley and Ben at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Lisa Marie Presley (R) and her daughter Riley Keough attend The Fashion Group International's 20th Annual Night of Stars Awards Gala at Cipriani's 42nd Street October 30, 2003 in New York City© Getty
The Presley women at a 2003 gala in New York City
Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin Keough (R), Riley Keough (L), and her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi (back) attend the premiere of "Lilo and Stitch" at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on June 16, 2002© Getty
Lisa Marie with her two kids, plus half-brother Navarone Garibibaldi, in 2002
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough at the The Humane Society of the United States Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2016© Getty
The actress with her grandmother Priscilla Presley at the The Humane Society of the United States Gala in 2016

