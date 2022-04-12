Joss Stone shares pregnancy news but admits 'mixed emotions'

Joss Stone took to Instagram to share the happy news that she's pregnant with her second child.

The hitmaker admitted that the announcement comes with "mixed emotions" as the timing of the pregnancy means she has to change some of her tour dates.

This news comes after the star shared an emotional video on Monday detailing her experience of a miscarriage. She described the experience as "really horrible" and relived her anguish at trying to find answers for the situation. The heartbreaking post, where Joss fought back tears, was met with an outpouring of love from her fans.

Joss announced her lovely news with an honest video

"Thank you so much for sharing your story, you’re such a brave woman, and congratulations for the new baby, the best wishes for you and your family," wrote one.

"Joss. As a woman who can't have a child, I’m crying for you. I'm crying because I understand the pain and I’m crying because you’re going to be a mummy again. All that matters is that you and your family are happy and healthy. That's it. Happy Birthday love," penned another.

Joss had her first baby last year

Speaking about her news and the rearranged tour dates, Joss wrote: "I'm fortunate enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I'm over the moon for Violet to have a younger sibling.

This does mean, however, I’m devastated to announce that unfortunately, I have to change some of my touring plans.

Thank you for all your support and I’m so sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed emotions as I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, my baby’s health and my family first.

In February last year, Joss welcomed her first child Violet into the world with partner Cody DaLuz. Congratulations to Joss and Cody, we wish them all the best!

