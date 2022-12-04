Joss Stone reveals heart-warming plans for first Christmas as a family of four This is so sweet

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Joss Stone has revealed her plans for her first Christmas as part of a family of four.

The singer recently gave birth to her and partner Cody DaLuz’s youngest child Shackleton, who is a little brother to big sister Violet, 22 months.

She spoke to HELLO! in New York before taking part in the world famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and revealed she will enjoy the festive period in Rhode Island, USA, with Cody’s family, as well as Joss’s sister and her family, who will be travelling from England.

WATCH: Behind the scenes exclusive on shoot with Joss Stone

"It's a great place to have Christmas because there’s loads of old buildings and it's just really quaint and really cute and the oldest pub in America is there," she tells the magazine.

"I think it's going to be great. We’re going to have an Air BnB so we can cook, we can make Christmas dinner."

In the interview, Joss – who has recorded a festive album, Merry Christmas which includes covers of classic Yuletide songs plus two original tracks – talks about how she, Cody and their two children plan to move back to her native Devon from the US next year to be closer to her family. The family currently live in Nashville.

"I think we'll come home at the end of next year because I need to sort out Violet’s schooling. My mum is like 'You've got to get on with it'.

She cradles her youngest child Shackleton

"In my dreams I want us to settle in Devon near family and make some roots. I had a lovely upbringing there and I'd like to give that to Violet and Shack; somewhere they can learn to ride horses, grow vegetables and climb trees. I think Cody is excited about going to England and seeing what it’s like. Fingers crossed he’ll love it. But if not we can always come back."

Joss also opens up about her and Cody’s wedding plans. "I feel like we’re going to be one of those couples that are engaged for 15 years," she says.

"When you have kids you feel married so the wedding thing is just a big party. Maybe we'll do it next year." In the interview, Joss also talks about having to undergo an emergency caesarean when giving birth to Shackleton after her uterus split. But she says this hasn’t put her off having more children.

"I definitely want to have more children. The doctor has said I can have another one but I definitely can't give birth naturally because my uterus split. I’ve always wanted to adopt and Cody was adopted so he wants to adopt, too. We'll see but I’d like as many kids as I can."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.