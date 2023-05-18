Christie Brinkley twins with daughter Alexa in stunning beachside photos

In a heartwarming display of family ties and shared beauty, Christie Brinkley, 69, and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37, were recently seen twinning in a series of stunning beachside photos.

Christie Brinkley's followers on Instagram have always been aware of the uncanny resemblance between the iconic supermodel and her children, but their latest shared photos left fans in awe.

Christie Brinkley celebrates a fantastic beach sunset

The mother-daughter duo took turns posing with bottles of champagne, against the serene backdrop of the sea. The image vividly captures their similarities, further substantiating the adage, 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.'

The post comes after the former model posted a throwback photograph that sparked a wave of nostalgia and admiration among the fans.

Christie's youngest daughter, Sailor, 24, and her only son, Jack Paris, 27, are shared with her ex-husband Peter Cook. The couple were married from 1996 until 2008.

Christie's first daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, was born during her marriage to musician Billy Joel, which lasted from 1985 to 1994.

In a nostalgic throwback picture, dated around the late 1980s, fans couldn't help but see Sailor's reflection in a young Christie.

The picture showcased Christie's mother, Marjorie "Marge" Brinkley, carrying a toddler-aged Alexa. In the series of three photos, Christie and Marjorie are seen teaching Alexa to blow kisses - a tender, timeless family moment captured for posterity.

Fans were quick to comment on the striking resemblance between Christie and Sailor in the vintage pictures.

"These photos with your mother are beautiful, and these photos of you look EXACTLY like Sailor," wrote one fan. Other fans added comments such as, "Wow at first I thought you were @sailorbrinkleycook!! Wow she looks so much like you!" and, "You look just like Sailor," further echoing the resemblance.

The touching photo series, shared in honor of Mother's Day, captured three generations of Brinkley women, strikingly alike in their beauty.

© Photo: Instagram Christie with her younger daughter Sailor

Christie captioned the images saying, "My mom was teaching Alexa to blow kisses," adding: "That's what moms do best... teach us to always love more."

She concluded: "And my mom was an expert at making her kids and grandkids feel very loved too," next to a red heart emoji.

Christie's beauty is timeless!

Christie's followers, while acknowledging the familial resemblance, also paid tribute to her late mother. They wished the star a happy Mother's Day and fondly remembered Marjorie, writing: "What a gift your mother was and is," and: "She was the beautiful, warm-hearted OG of course," as well as: "Oh, you have her radiant smile!" Christie's mother passed away aged 81 in September of 2012.

Christie Brinkley's parents were Marge and her stepfather, Donald Brinkley, a television writer, director, and producer.

Marge married Donald when Christie was three years old, and Christie took on her stepfather's last name. The couple resided in Sag Harbor, in close proximity to Christie's beloved Bridgehampton home, until their passing in 2012.

