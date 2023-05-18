Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke's rarely seen son Levon joins mom for red carpet Cannes moment

The Kill Bill star took her son for a date

A rarely seen face from Hollywood's royal family, Levon Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, was a special guest at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Accompanying his mother, Levon stole the spotlight as they made a striking appearance together at the opening night screening of “Jeanne du Barry” on May 16.

Uma Thurman, 52, opted for a chic nude dress accessorised with bold red accents, while Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, now 21, kept it classically elegant in a timeless tuxedo.

His father, Ethan Hawke, was also in attendance at the festival, promoting his short film “Strange Way of Life.”

Married in 1998, Uma and Ethan divorced in 2003 but share two children, Levon and “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke, 25.

Uma is also mother to Luna Thurman-Busson, 11, with ex-partner Arpad Busson.

Ethan Hawke's marriage to Ryan Shawhughes brought two additional siblings into Levon and Maya's lives - Clementine Hawke, 14, and Indiana Hawke, 11.

While Levon may have been a rare sight on the red carpet, he's no stranger to the family business.

Following in his parents' and sister's footsteps, he's poised to make his mark in the acting world.

Levon is set to star in the upcoming cowboy film, “The Thicket,” alongside "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage and "Yellowjackets" actor Juliette Lewis.

Fans can also anticipate seeing him in Apple TV+’s new series “The Crowded Room” this June, and in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Pussy Island.”

Furthermore, Maya confirmed Levon's appearance as an extra in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” which premiered in mid-2022.

Just as talented musically as his father and sister, Levon is a skilled acoustic guitarist who has performed alongside Maya, who herself has released two albums.

Modelling is another skill Levon has dabbled in, sharing the runway with his mother during Prada’s 2019 Resort Collection show.

This year's Cannes Film Festival was Levon's first major event in quite some time.

Previously, he made a public appearance alongside his mother at the same illustrious French film festival in 2017 and attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show.

In an earlier interview with People, Uma opened up about her family. "I'm madly in love with all of my children and very proud of them," she said. "I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It's all a parent could dream of."

