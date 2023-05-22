Jeremy Renner makes rare public appearance with 10-year-old daughter Ava since horrific snowplow injury

The Avenger’s star has been seen only once since snow plow accident

Avengers' star Jeremy Renner recently enjoyed an adorable 'date' with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, over the weekend.

The heartwarming father-daughter outing was at UCLA's annual variety show competition, Spring Sing 2023, where they were invited to act as judges and was a rare appearance since Jeremy was involved in a snowplow incident.

MORE: Jeremy Renner's sweet move prior to news of accident and hospitalization

On the other hand, the actor sported a chic grey turtleneck and a black jacket.

Jeremy Renner to open up about injury that left him in 'critical condition'

The pair's charming appearance was captured in a video shared by the UCLA Alumni Association, wherein Renner expressed his delight at the special outing with his daughter.

“I’m on a date right now with my daughter,” the doting father exclaimed at the event. “This is awesome. I couldn’t be happier to sit and watch these (performances). It takes a lot of courage to get up on the stage and do this, and I commend everyone that’s come out here and done this.”

The duo also posed for a picture at the event in support of BASE Chicago, a community organization that Renner had previously collaborated with for an episode of his Disney+ show, "Rennervations".

As part of the event's proceedings, Ava joined her dad on stage for the introduction of the celebrity guest judges. Despite using a cane, Jeremy enthusiastically raised it in the air to acknowledge the applauding audience.

Jeremy, who shares Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, prefers to maintain his daughter's privacy on social media, typically posting throwback pictures or photos where her face is obscured.

The star's delightful appearance at Spring Sing was one of his few public outings since recovering from a snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, that occurred on New Year's Day, where he sustained more than 30 bone fractures.

In a touching tribute to Ava on her 10th birthday, Renner shared an Instagram post thanking his daughter for her unwavering support during his recovery.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!!” he declared in March. “So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast.”

The doting father went on to add, “I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy.”

Ava was also present at the premiere of “Rennervations," which marked Renner's first red carpet appearance post-accident.

Earlier in April, the actor revealed two endearing notes left by Ava to keep his spirits high during his recovery.

One of these sweet notes read, "Hi, beautiful," accompanied by a smiling face and heart, while the other, placed on a piece of equipment, encouraged him to "Just keep running. Just keep running!”

The actor has shared some updates on his recovery

Sharing the notes on Instagram, an emotional Renner said, “My daughter inspires me. What inspires you? She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!”

© ABC Jeremy Renner walks forward with a walker

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.