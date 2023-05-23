Stacey Solomon marks emotional family milestone - leaving her torn in two

Emotional Stacey Solomon has revealed she was torn in two over a special moment in her son Leighton’s life this week as he goes on his leavers school trip. Leighton, 11, has left home for a week to spend time with his classmates, celebrating their last year of primary school. It left Stacey with mixed emotions as she reflected on the major milestone for her family.

© Stacey Solomon's Instagram Stacey Solmon's son Leighton has left for his leavers school trip

The happy mum posted a picture of her smiling son Leighton looking back at her from the bus, clearly excited for his big adventure. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Because it’s Leighton’s last year of primary school, his year has gone away for the week. I’m so excited for him but I already miss him. “The little ones love Leighton so much and he’s the funniest and cheekiest boy. Can’t wait to have him back but hope he has the best time.”

© Rex Joe and Stacey are happier than ever with their family

© Instagram The family recently took their first family trip since Belle's arrival to Abu Dhabi

The big family moment comes after Stacey unveiled her latest transformation to their £1.2million Pickle Cottage - which sparked a divide among fans. Pickle Cottage has become the family’s dream home and they have been renovating it since the family moved in. Stacey and Joe Swash even decided to get married on the grounds, making it an extra special location. The celebrity couple, who met on the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, remain happier than ever together as they build their lives with their family.

© Stacey Solomon's Instagram Stacey enjoyed a girls trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

© Stacey Solomon's Instagram She had a whirlwind trip in Paris

Since getting married, the lovebirds have welcomed a baby girl - Belle, who is their third child together. She’s a welcome addition to their ever-expanding brood as the couple love being hands-on parents. The couple are also parents to Rex, three, and Rose, age one. Stacey is also a mother to Leighton and Zac, who she welcomed with her previous partners, and Joe has his son Harry from a former relationship.

© Stacey Solomon's Instagram The family live at Pickle Cottage with their dogs

Joe recently opened up about his family life with Stacey, making viewers emotional during his recent stint on I’m A Celebrity South Africa. “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I'm the biggest winner ever from anyone who's done this show," he told his fellow campmates on the show that was filmed in 2022.

© Shutterstock Joe recently took part on I'm A Celebrity South Africa

© Getty They are co-parenting six children together

"It gave me, my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade. Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife in the jungle. I have two amazing kids, me and Stacey have had since we've been in the jungle. I feel like I've won this already. I don't know where I would be without it. I'd just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I'm Stacey Solomon's husband."

© REX/Shutterstock Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010

© Stacey Solomon's Instagram Stacey and Joe are one of the most loved couples in TV

