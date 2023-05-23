Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon marks emotional family milestone - leaving her torn in two
Subscribe

Stacey Solomon marks emotional family milestone - leaving her torn in two

The Loose Women star shares special moment in her son's life

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash hold hands as they have a romantic dinner
Lily Waddell
Lily WaddellPremium Content EditorLondon

Emotional Stacey Solomon has revealed she was torn in two over a special moment in her son Leighton’s life this week as he goes on his leavers school trip. Leighton, 11, has left home for a week to spend time with his classmates, celebrating their last year of primary school. It left Stacey with mixed emotions as she reflected on the major milestone for her family.

Stacey Solomon's son Leighton leaves for a school trip© Stacey Solomon's Instagram
Stacey Solmon's son Leighton has left for his leavers school trip

The happy mum posted a picture of her smiling son Leighton looking back at her from the bus, clearly excited for his big adventure. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Because it’s Leighton’s last year of primary school, his year has gone away for the week. I’m so excited for him but I already miss him. “The little ones love Leighton so much and he’s the funniest and cheekiest boy. Can’t wait to have him back but hope he has the best time.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon gaze lovingly at each other on the red carpet for the BAFTAs in 2022 © Rex
Joe and Stacey are happier than ever with their family

Stacey Solomon and her family at the beach in Abu Dhabi© Instagram
The family recently took their first family trip since Belle's arrival to Abu Dhabi

The big family moment comes after Stacey unveiled her latest transformation to their £1.2million Pickle Cottage - which sparked a divide among fans. Pickle Cottage has become the family’s dream home and they have been renovating it since the family moved in. Stacey and Joe Swash even decided to get married on the grounds, making it an extra special location. The celebrity couple, who met on the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, remain happier than ever together as they build their lives with their family.

stacey solomon wearing pink dress holding baby daughter belle and daughter rose posing in paris© Stacey Solomon's Instagram
Stacey enjoyed a girls trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

stacey solomon holding daughter belle and rose posing in front of eiffel tower© Stacey Solomon's Instagram
She had a whirlwind trip in Paris

Since getting married, the lovebirds have welcomed a baby girl - Belle, who is their third child together. She’s a welcome addition to their ever-expanding brood as the couple love being hands-on parents. The couple are also parents to Rex, three, and Rose, age one. Stacey is also a mother to Leighton and Zac, who she welcomed with her previous partners, and Joe has his son Harry from a former relationship. 

Stacey Solomon shares her home with her two dogs© Stacey Solomon's Instagram
The family live at Pickle Cottage with their dogs

Joe recently opened up about his family life with Stacey, making viewers emotional during his recent stint on I’m A Celebrity South Africa. “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I'm the biggest winner ever from anyone who's done this show," he told his fellow campmates on the show that was filmed in 2022.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney take part in trial after joining I'm a Celebrity 2023© Shutterstock
Joe recently took part on I'm A Celebrity South Africa
Joe Swash looks smart as he joins his glamorous wife Stacey Solomon© Getty
They are co-parenting six children together

"It gave me, my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade. Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife in the jungle. I have two amazing kids, me and Stacey have had since we've been in the jungle. I feel like I've won this already. I don't know where I would be without it. I'd just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I'm Stacey Solomon's husband."

Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010© REX/Shutterstock
Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash cuddle together for sweet sunset picture© Stacey Solomon's Instagram
Stacey and Joe are one of the most loved couples in TV

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.

Other topics

More Parenting

See more