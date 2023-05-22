Stacey Solomon seriously divides fans with major upgrade to £1.2million Pickle Cottage

The Loose Women presenter called in thep00lguy to open up her pool for summer

Stacey Solomon is no stranger to a home renovation, having made several changes to the stunning £1.2 million Essex home she shares with husband Joe Swash since the family bought it in 2021.

The Loose Women star's most recent upgrade at Pickle Cottage, however, has seriously divided fans. Can you guess why from the transformation in the clip below?

Stacey called on TikTok famous thep00lguy to clean up her beautiful oval pool set amongst the 2.5 acres of towering trees and wildflower meadows in her back garden.

Naturally, the resort-like swimming pool had become overcast with algae, leaves and grime over the winter months while it was closed.

© TikTok Stacey called on thep00lguy to open her pool for summer

"Stacey Solomon called, she said she wanted to get her pool opened up and ready for summer again," said p00lguy Miles in his TikTok video, which has since gained over 1.2 million views.

Miles proceeded to pressure wash, hoover and treat the Sort Your Life Out star's pool, restoring it to its original perfect state.

© TikTok Stacey and Joe's pool was opened for summer

Despite the impressive transformation, TikTok fans couldn't help but question why the water riddled with green algae and leaves hadn't been drained and re-filled with fresh water.

"Even though it's treated and clean now I just wouldn't feel comfy swimming in that water know it's the same water that was once green!" wrote one fan on TikTok.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

"I'm glad it's not just me! There's no way I could swim in that water knowing what it looked like before," added another, while a third shared: "I can't believe that's Stacey Solomon's pool, she is immaculate in her house!"

© Instagram Stacey restored an old pool that was originally at her £1.2 million home

Draining a pool is actually not recommended unless absolutely necessary, as the lack of water can increase the risk of cracking the pool's shell, seriously damaging the interior lining or surface and even causing it to collapse.

© Instagram Stacey shared a glimpse into her sprawling garden and resort-like pool

Professional cleaning and correct use of chemicals to kill off algae and prevent bacteria from coming back is normally a better method - and there's no denying Stacey's post-pool cleaning transformation didn't look summer ready!

Who lives at Pickle Cottage?

Stacey Solomon lives at Pickle Cottage with her husband Joe Swash and her children Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and baby Belle, the two eldest being Stacey's from a previous relationship.

© Instagram The family recently took their first family trip since Belle's arrival to Abu Dhabi

The family also share their idyllic countryside home with Cocker Spaniel, Teddy, and Dachshund, Peanut.

© Instagram Stacey shares her home with her two dogs

Since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for her daughters Rose and Belle. The star even gave birth to her two youngest at the cottage.

Stacey with husband Joe Swash and baby Belle

