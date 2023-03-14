Stacey Solomon inundated with support after sharing fears she is 'failing' managing 5 kids The Loose Women star raises children Rex, Rose, Belle, Zachary and Leighton at 'Pickle Cottage'

Stacey Solomon has opened up about the realities of being a mum-of-five in a new Instagram post, and her fans rushed to send her words of encouragement.

The Loose Women panelist, 33, who recently welcomed her third child with husband Joe Swash, and her fifth child in total, shared an adorable photo of herself with her young children, Rex, Rose and Belle, who are all aged three and under.

Stacey wrote: "Proud. Feeling like I smashed it today. Don’t mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today."

"For some reason lately I’ve found it easy to tell myself that I’m failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well I'm doing. Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it’s not easy.

"Joe did a night feed for me last night & then went to work So we did the school runs and then afterwards I managed to make it for the first time EVER to Rhyme time at the library with Rex, Rose & Belle. Spent some time with other mums & felt so nice to see Rex & Belle enjoying being out of the house."

Stacey nails it with three children three and under

She continued: "Then we stayed out as long as we could, came home, played play dough shops, did tuna pasta dinner & this evening was swimming lesson for Rexy. Now we are home & I’m ready to collapse on the sofa & start the cluster feeds.

"Sorry for the essay. But basically, just a little reminder that you’re doing amazing, even when you feel like you’re not. You’re so incredible, don’t forget to tell yourself that sometimes."

Stacey successfully took her three youngest kids to the library

Stacey's many followers offered their support in the comments section, with one telling the star: "My little lady is 2 weeks old and I feel completely the same, telling myself all the stuff I’m failing at not the things I’m achieving. You're doing a fab job and smashing it @staceysolomon."

Another wrote: "It’s becoming easier to put yourself down rather than big yourself nowadays but looking at this picture we can all say you are smashing it."

A third posted: "@staceysolomon you a smashing it just by being up and all dressed! Never mind the rest… beautiful pictures, you are amazing please remember that."

We agree with Stacey's fans – she's doing an amazing job caring for her children, attending to their needs and showering them with love. A baby, two toddlers and two teenagers is no mean feat! Stacey, you got this.

