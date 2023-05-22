GMA's Michael Strahan's model daughter steals the show in family photo ahead of big change

The Good Morning America host has twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, as well as two other children

Michael Strahan's model daughter Isabella Strahan stole the show on Sunday after the Good Morning America host posted a photo of himself, Isabella and his mom enjoying some down time together over the weekend.

"Sunday Funday!! Love when my momma comes to town!" Michael captioned his post delightedly. "Wow.. 3 Generations of Strahan greatness," one fan later commented on the image. Meanwhile, another wrote: "Love this picture."

© Michael Strahan on Instagram Michael Strahan's photo from his weekend family reunion

"What a blessing to have your mother with you," a third person added. However, with her bright red pyjama set and placement in the centre of the image between her dad and grandmother, Isabella was also to focus of many of the compliments. "I love those PJs!" one person commented. "Beautiful family," said another.

The daytime TV host's photo comes as the 19-year-old prepares to spend more time away from her New York City home with her father.

© Rodin Eckenroth GMA's Michael Strahan with twins Isabella and Sophia in 2018

Recently, Isabella took to her Instagram story to reveal she would be heading to the University of Southern California in order to study. The young model's twin sister Sophia has also announced that she will be heading to college later this year, after adding Duke University to her Instagram bio.

Michael has certainly been enjoying his remaining time at home with Isabella recently, and took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate one of her TikToks in order to introduce fans to a new member of the Strahan family - a puppy called Zuma. In the clip, Isabella held Zuma up to the camera while standing in the kitchen at the family's home in New York City.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter introduces their new puppy Zuma

Michael wrote alongside the footage: "Everyone meet Zuma Strahan. New puppy so Enzo has a sister!! Welcome home!" Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Nothing like a lil pup to add joy to a family," while another gushed: "She's so cute!" A third added: "Zuma is so adorable!"

As Michael mentioned, Zuma joins the GMA host's beloved pet dog Enzo, who often makes appearances on the star's social media. Zuma's arrival into the family home will certainly keep Michael on his toes - but will also likely be a happy distraction for the doting dad once his twins leave home later this year.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Proud dad Michael will soon be seeing both of his twin daughters off to college

Michael is also a proud dad to his other two grown-up children: Michael Jr., 28, and Tanita, 31, who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. He was married to her between 1992 and 1996 and despite their divorce, the pair have maintained a close relationship. The TV personality went on to welcome his twin daughters from his seven year marriage to Jean Muggli.

Michael is now dating Kayla Quick, who he has been dating since c. 2015. The GMA host doesn't talk publicly about his romance, but Kayla has featured in his daughter Isabelle's Instagram stories in the past, suggesting the blended family are super close. The 33-year-old did also feature in one of her beau's social media posts last year as she posed with him and his twins, Isabella and Sophia, for a photo inside his New York apartment.

More of Michael with his twins over the years...

© Kevin Mazur Michael Strahan is a proud dad to twins Isabella and Sophia (seen here in 2014)

© Emma McIntyre The GMA host with daughters Isabella and Sophia on the red carpet in 2017

© Gregg DeGuire The family together in 2019

© Instagram Michael Strahan's daughter's photo of her with his girlfriend Kayla Quick

