Is Serena Williams expecting a baby boy or a girl? Her husband Alexis Ohanian says…

The 23-time grand slam tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder are already parents to five-year-old Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams may not be busy on the tennis courts these days, but she is about to have her hands full with the impending arrival of her second child.

The now-retired tennis legend announced her second pregnancy with husband Alexis Ohanian by debuting her baby bump at the Met Gala on May 1st, dressed in a beautiful, black-and-white Gucci dress that perfectly highlighted her growing bump.

It is the couples' second child together. They tied the knot with a Disney-inspired wedding in 2017, and welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia, who they mostly call Olympia, the same year.

Now, as they prepare to welcome Olympia's first little sibling, Serena's husband Alexis – who is the co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit – is giving some insight into their second child, and what their sex might be.

During an interview with former Fox News host Chris Wallace on his CNN show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace – which also airs on HBO Max – the soon-to-be father-of-two revealed that neither he nor Serena know yet whether their new baby is a boy or a girl.

However, that doesn't mean that he doesn't have his theories already. In fact, he predicts he will become a girl dad twice-over.

He told Chris: "I'm convinced I'm gonna be a girl dad," before joking: "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they're all going to be girls."

Whether the baby is a boy or a girl, the growing family is of course excited, though possibly no one more so than little Olympia, who has been asking her mom for a little brother or sister for quite some time now.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis revealed they were expecting at the Met Gala

Back in August of 2022 when Serena first announced her retirement from competitive tennis – after over two decades playing the sport professionally – appearing on the famed September cover of Vogue, she shared that one of the many drivers for her retirement was her wish, and Olympia's, for her to have another baby.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," she said at the time in the first-person essay she wrote for the outlet.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis have been married for six years

Of Olympia's wish to be a big sister, she said: "I'm the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to."

What's more, not unlike her dad, Olympia also sees a little sister, as opposed to a little brother, in her future, and her mom joked in her Vogue essay: "She doesn't want anything to do with a boy!"

