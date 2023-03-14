Lindsay Lohan pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas The couple, who live in Dubai, have been married since the summer of 2022

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shamas. The couple are expecting their first child together!

The actress took to Instagram to announce the special news, sharing a photo of a little white onesie with the words "Coming soon…" printed on it.

"We are so blessed and excited!" she wrote in her caption. The two secretly married in the summer of 2022, after announcing her engagement on November of 2021.

Lindsay announced the news on social media

"My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote of her now husband at the time in an Instagram post when she confirmed that the two had married.

Following the news of her pregnancy, the was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike, with Kathy Hilton, whose own daughter Paris Hilton also recently welcomed her first child, Phoenix Barron, writing: "I am so happy for you."

Her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried added: "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" while her director from The Parent Trap – her breakthrough role playing twins Hallie and Annie – Nancy Meyers, said: "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!" You can check out her rise to fame in the video below.

Lindsay and Bader, a financier who has worked for Credit Suisse, currently live in Dubai, where the expecting mom moved back in 2018, seeking a fresh start.

She confirmed the news of their nuptials in July, sharing a selfie of the two together, flashing her stunning ring as she rested her hand on her husband.

The couple met in Dubai

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote.

Lindsay added: "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything," and: "every Woman should feel like this everyday."

