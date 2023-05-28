Hilary Swank reveals how she's protecting baby twins in new photo from family home

Hilary Swank has been keeping a relatively low profile since welcoming her baby twins in April - but this weekend the proud mom has given a rare insight into their home life.

The Million Dollar Baby actress is being careful to ensure that her babies have the best start in life - even down to her choice of cleaning products.

Hilary - despite juggling two newborn babies - is also finding time to make homemade natural cleaning products for the house. She shared a photo of a jar of orange peel soaking in a jar of vinegar, and explained the benefits of it.

The star wrote: "Making a homemade, all natural antibacterial cleanser with orange peels and vinegar! "Once it's steeped (I'm going to do 24 hours) you can mix with the ratio to water you like for your cleaning needs. Besides having antibacterial properties the orange also makes it 'clean' smelling for those who don't clean vinegar because of its smell. Good for you, your babies, fur babies and the earth."

Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider are raising their babies in their dream home in Colorado, which they built just before their arrival. When the twins grow older, the children will enjoy lots of space to run around, with Hilary's home boasting acres and acres of land.

Hilary Swank is protecting her children with homemade cleaning products

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told Architectural Digest.

While Hilary has only shared one photo of her twins to date, she has made several references to them. Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

Hilary Swank welcomed her twins in April

While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share". "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels. Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary.

© Instagram The actress was given an engraved 'Mama' charm for her first Mother's Day

The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

