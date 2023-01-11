Glowing Hilary Swank looks beautiful in bump-enhancing gown at the Golden Globes The Alaska Daily star is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider

The Golden Globes 2023 served up a series of noteworthy looks, but the real stars of the show were the pregnant celebs who made a glowing appearance. One of the expecting stars to channel some mamacita magic with their glittering attire was Alaska Daily actress Hilary Swank.

The 48-year-old, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, donned a beautiful green gown by Prada. The number featured a rich emerald hue, a V-neckline, a flowing train and straps that boasted black tie bow detailing.

With the help of her trusty stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, Hillary hit the red carpet in epic maternity style, completing her aesthetic with a healthy dose of diamond jewellery by Tiffany & Co. I mean, who better to kick off your momwear wardrobe than Ms. Miuccia Prada right?

Hilary Swank showed off her blossoming baby bum in Prada

The four-time nominee was joined by her husband, who looked smart in a classic black suit and crisp white shirt.

Hilary's hairstylist Chad Wood took to social media to share a BTS shot of Hilary in her finest Prada look for all to coo over. The post was captioned: "The @goldenglobes today with the stunning @hilaryswank."

The star is expecting twins this year

Of course, the outfit was a hit with fans. "My fav!" one wrote, while another said: "Stunning as always!" A third added: "She is literally perfect," and a fourth penned: "Omg so beautiful."

The 80th Golden Globes officially kicked off awards season on Tuesday and with it came the welcomed return of the red carpet.

Despite going on hiatus last year amid controversy, the awards honoring the best in television and film took up residence for the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills – and the star-studded guestlist did not disappoint with their jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Celebrities in attendance that brought some serious glamour to the event included Salma Hayek, Lily James, Jenna Ortega, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Coolidge, and so many more.

