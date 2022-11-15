Hilary Swank's spectacular Colorado home is like a private ski resort - see inside You have to see it to believe it

Hilary Swank is currently pregnant with twins and it looks like they'll be brought up in a pretty spectucular country home.

The Alaska Daily star and her husband, Philip Schneider, have recently completed building their dream house and Architectural Digest brought fans inside with stunning photos.

MORE: Hilary Swank announces she's expecting twins during appearance on GMA

She told the outlet: "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s. I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 of the most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Hilary appears to have it all in the sustainable home she's created with the help of designer Mark Zeff and architects Jodie and Bruce Wright of One Architects, Inc.

The mom-to-be elaborated: "We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn’t stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can’t see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Hilary Swank's gripping new drama Alaska Daily

READ: Hilary Swank's trailer park upbringing will surprise you - all she's said

The property is a far cry from their New York apartment and LA home and is made from reclaimed materials, and environmental upcycling.

Hilary and her husband built their 'magical' and sustainable dream home

It looks like a private ski resort with expansive views of the mountains, floor-to-ceiling windows and a warm and cozy feel.

It was important for Hilary and Philip to utilize nature and make it as attractive on the outside as on the inside.

RELATED: Inside the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house – see inside

"When you drive up and you look out the window and see cars, it just takes you out of [the experience]," she said about wanting the carport to be hidden.

Hilary says she loves the outdoors

Making reference to her childhood home, Hilary added: "Growing up in a trailer park the way that I did, one of the very important things to me is light. I have to be in light. The windows were custom made for the house. That was another expense that we really went for because we wanted to see the view uninterrupted. It’s our artwork."

While it's certainly spectacular, their designer said: "It’s not a vanity project, it’s a real home. They have muddy boots in the hallways, and you feel that sort of texture and patina. That’s how they live."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.