Hilary Swank shares heartfelt update with new video following twins' arrival

Hilary Swank has had an exciting year - becoming a first-time mom in April following the arrival of her twins.

The two-time Oscar winner, 48, is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to her career, however, and shared a heartwarming update on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram, Hilary posted footage of an upcoming film she's starring in Ordinary Angels, which can be watched in the video below.

In the caption, she wrote: "Can’t wait for you all to meet Sharon, an imperfect, outspoken, heart-led woman on a mission. I hope you all find inspiration in this remarkable true story the same way I did when telling it.

"Ordinary Angels, in theatres October 13."

Ordinary Angels is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "This looks amazing, I can't wait to see it," while another wrote: "Oh my! I'm so excited." A third added: "This is Oscar worthy!"

Hilary is balancing promoting her new film with motherhood to her newborn twins. The award-winning actress welcomed a boy and girl on April 9 with her husband Philip Schneider.

The Alaska Daily lead first announced the birth of her twins with another post on Instagram in which she is giving her back to the camera, wearing a plush robe, as she faces a stunning sunset, and she is holding each baby on each of her arms.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote, adding: "Happy Easter!" and: "Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October. While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share."

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

