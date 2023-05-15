Hilary Swank shares rare insight into emotional first Mother's Day with twins

One month after becoming a first-time mom, Hilary Swank celebrated her first Mother's Day – and her gifts from her husband Philip Schneider were so sweet.

The P.S. I Love You, who gave birth to her twins on 9 April, shared a picture of an engraved charm that read 'Mama' from Charmco in New York, revealing that it also featured her birthstone inside. It appears as though Philip had the jewellery custom-made, as it is not available to buy on their website. However, plain 14k gold circular charms retail for $125 and can be personalised to include dates, messages and even different gold types.

© Instagram The actress was given an engraved 'Mama' charm for her first Mother's Day

Another video showed the brown jewellery box on the couple's wooden kitchen table alongside a hand-written card and a bunch of daffodils in a clear vase. It appears as though Hilary and Philip chose to celebrate the day at home, enjoying the blissful newborn bubble with their baby son and daughter.

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado, witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs, and the actress announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2022. While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share."

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

© Jon Kopaloff Hilary and Philip welcomed their twins in April

Hilary announced she had welcomed her children by sharing an Instagram photo with her back to the camera and facing a stunning sunset while holding a baby in each of her arms. "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote, adding: "Happy Easter!" and: "Posting from pure Heaven."

They were born on April 9, one week earlier than their due date which happened to be Hilary's late father Stephen Swank's birthday on April 16. "My dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world," she said of her dad, who died in October 2021. "It is kind of this tribute of life with them being born on this birthday. … It’s all aligning."

Speaking about why she waited until age 48 to have children, Hilary explained to Extra: "I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right.

"It’s just something I thought about even as a young girl. It’s something that was on my mind, so it’s nice to be here and just be pregnant."

See some of Hilary Swank's best baby updates...

Hilary Swank shared several updates during her pregnancy

The star decorated her Christmas tree in a bump-skimming onesie

Hilary showcasing her baby bump

She announced the birth of her son and daughter by sharing a stunning photo on Instagram

