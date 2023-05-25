Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's son is growing up fast - a new chapter around the corner

Time is seemingly flying past for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder as their youngest son, Henry, faces a major milestone.

The Ticket to Paradise star, 55, and her cinematographer husband, 54, are proud parents to the 15-year-old and also to twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18.

Next month will mark an important birthday for Henry as he will celebrate his sweet 16th and officially begin the transition from childhood to adulthood.

WATCH: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

The teenager is looking more and more like his dad every day and is following in his footsteps with his passion for skateboarding too .

While they rarely share photos of their offspring, Danny shared an image of Henry for his 15th in which he was posing pretending to hitchhike with his skateboard in hand.

MORE: Julia Roberts worries fans with rare video of her son

MORE: How Julia Roberts broke the norm at Cannes and Jennifer Lawrence did it too

His striking resemblance to his dad didn't go unnoticed by fans who commented on the Instagram post, marveling at the similarity between father and son.

The A-list couple love being parents but during an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb last year, Julia confessed she often panics over her parenting skills.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

MORE: Heartbreak for Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder

MORE: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's unique living situation with children after 20 years

She added: "The truth is... no matter how old we are (our children) have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience."Her family are incredibly important to Julia, and while she loves her career, it's not everything to her.

Julia and Danny's children are so grown up now

The Oscar-winning actress said: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true." When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

The family faced another big challenge last year, when the twins left home for college. Ahead of the milestone moment, Julia admitted it was making her feel "lightheaded" but also excited for her firstborns. "I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra.

Julia's daughter made her red carpet debut with Danny last year

"It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

During another chat with CBS News, Julia said that she often debates with her husband over who the children look most alike."I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

See photos of the rarely-seen family below.

© Getty Images Julia, Danny and their children with surfer Kelly Slater in 2015 in Malibu

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.