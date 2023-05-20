Leslie Mann and lookalike daughter Iris cause a stir with striking new photos

The Other Woman actress shares two children with her director husband Judd Apatow

Leslie Mann's daughter, Iris Apatow, is all grown up and looking more like her famous mom every day. The mother-daughter duo recently attended the Chanel Cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

When Leslie, 51, shared photos on Instagram, fans could not get over the uncanny resemblance between them nor the fact that she never seems to age.

In the images, The Bubble actress, 20, rocked a mini-skirt and cropped jacket, with knee high socks, while the The Other Woman star looked flawless in a chic, belted dress and knee high boots.

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

"A dream night with my best friend and our new family member, Kumo," Leslie wrote as she also shared photos of their new cat.

Fans rushed to comment on the photos and wrote: "Her mini me! So crazy to see her daughter all grown up," and, "I think you two could be sisters."

MORE: Leslie Mann reveals surprising dating story with unexpected star that's not Judd Apatow

Their famous friends also chimed in, with Courteney Cox writing: "Gorgeous girls," and Busy Philipps adding: "You two look amazing."

Iris is the youngest daughter of Leslie and her husband, Judd Apatow, who are also proud parents to Maude, 25.

Their movie, The Bubble, was a family affair as Judd directed it and both Leslie and Iris starred in it.

MORE: Euphoria's Maude Apatow supported by famous dad ahead of show's finale

MORE: 5 laugh-out-loud Judd Apatow films to watch ahead of The Bubble

Iris is making waves in Hollywood and her dating life was thrust into the spotlight too. Last year, she dated Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson. However, the pair have since broken up and she's in a relationship with Henry Haber.

Leslie Mann has been married to Judd Apatow since 1997

In March, she offered a glimpse into their romance with a sweet tribute in honor of her boyfriend turning 21.Iris shared a snap of herself of kissing Henry on the cheek as they enjoyed a day by the ocean. "Happy birthday dreamboat," she wrote alongside the picture, "you make love fun @henry.haber."

The budding filmmaker knew Iris ahead of their romance, and on her birthday in October, he wrote a cute message to her. "Dear Iris, Thank you for being my best friend," he penned on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for making me laugh every day I get to spend time with you.

"You are a dancing queen and the brightest light in my life. You add color to everyone's lives who are lucky enough to know you. You are talented, outgoing, witty, and above all you inspire. Thank you for being born 20 years ago today."

See more photos of Leslie, Judd and their daughters below.

© Getty Images Leslie, Judd , Iris and Maude arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Other Woman"

© Getty Images Leslie, Iris and actor Jonah Hill attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards

© Getty Images The family are all in the entertainment industry

© Getty Images Their girls are all grown up

© Photo: Getty Images They made The Bubble together

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.