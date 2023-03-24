Goldie Hawn's granddaughter prepares for new milestone as Kate Hudson shares the sweetest photos The four-year-old has a cute new hobby

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren, and on Thursday her four-year-old granddaughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, proved she's as much of a go-getter as her grandma.

Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a photo of Rani Rose holding a tiny pair of soccer boots, simply captioned: "Here we go!" alongside a second photo of Rani Rose's tiny pink and white sports shoes.

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter has taken up soccer

Fellow actor Jeremy Renner expressed his excitement at the youngster's new hobby, writing: "I got to seeeee this," followed by a second comment with two heart emojis and two clapping hands.

A fan of Kate's commented: "You're officially a soccer mom," while another said: "Females in football rule. Go get it."

Rani Rose's soccer boots look adorable

Goldie and Rani Rose have a close relationship, with the 77-year-old sharing a photo of herself, her partner Kurt Russell and her granddaughter dressed in Disney costumes in honor of the little one's birthday.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Rani Rose in their Disney costumes

Alongside the adorable photo, Goldie wrote: "Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose. You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting every day as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

Rani Rose is Kate Hudson's youngest child, with the 43-year-old also mother to 19-year-old Ryder Robinson, from her relationship with Counting Crows musician Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham, whom she shares with her ex-partner Matt Bellamy.

Her only daughter is her first child with her fiance Danny Fujikawa, and the actress previously said she thought she was done having babies before meeting Danny.

"At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

Rani Rose is Kate's only daughter

Kate is the first to admit she saw herself as a mum of many and said during an interview on the Today show: "I always thought I’d have four to six kids.

"That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

