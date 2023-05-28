Kate Hudson's mini-me daughter Rani steals the show in adorable family selfie – fans react

The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress shares her four-year-old daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson, after welcoming sons Ryder and Bingham with former partners Chris Robinson and Matt Bellany, finally got her very own mini-me daughter when she welcomed daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa in 2018.

Just as she is her mom Goldie Hawn's total twin, so is her four-year-old to her, and she doesn't waste any opportunity to show it!

Rani is the actress' total look-alike sidekick, and in a new photo, fans can't get over how adorable the mother-daughter duo are.

Kate took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of her and Rani's cozy Memorial Day weekend with a cuddled-up photo of the two.

The adorable snapshot sees them cozying up in bed in their printed pajamas, the mom-of-three is seen still wearing her eye-mask atop her head, and despite what appears to be some early morning cuddles, the two already had matching, bright pink lipstick, and both puckered up their lips in a kissy face for the sweet mother-daughter selfie.

"7am and already into my lipsticks…" Kate joked of her daughters' early morning glam session, adding the hashtags "It's her world" and, "Happy morning."

Fans were quick to gush over the pair's photo, taking to the comments section under the post and writing: "She's too cute," and: "She is your total twin," as well as: "She looks just like you," plus another fan added: "Family memories, love it."

Kate has been with Rani's dad, Danny, since 2016, and they have been engaged for almost two years, with Kate announcing the news to her fans on September 13, 2021.

© Instagram Rani is Kate's mini-me

The two have yet to tie the knot however, and in an interview with Access Hollywood in September of 2022, a year after their engagement, she revealed they still hadn't started planning their wedding.

"We have no idea," she said of their plans and when the wedding might be, though she insisted they are definitely excited to finally get to it. She maintained: "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet."

© Instagram Rani with her grandparents Goldie and Kurt

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lead announced her engagement on Instagram in 2021 with an adorable photo of the two where they are standing on a mountain top about to kiss, and she is smiling as she rests her newly ring clad hand on her fiancé's chest.

"Let's go!" she captioned the post, alongside nuptial-themed emojis, amassing over half a million likes on the post and plenty of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike.

