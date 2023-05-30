Serena Williams shares glimpse of blossoming baby bump in form-fitting dress on lavish Italian getaway

Serena Williams recently treated her fans to some stunning snaps during her vacation in Italy, showcasing her growing baby bump and graceful curves in an elegant, form-fitting black dress.

In the first of these delightful photos, the 41-year-old tennis sensation engages the camera directly, her pregnancy barely perceptible. Her playful caption read, "CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear," adding a charming touch of mystery to the post.

In the follow-up image, Serena offers a side-profile view that reveals a pronounced baby bump on one side, balanced by her voluptuous backside on the other. She poses in a sleek, sleeveless black dress paired with vibrant pink heels, generating quite a stir.

"I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or....back," she quipped humorously.

The background of the photo, adorned with neatly arranged chairs, white roses, and a potential altar, suggests she might be attending a friend's wedding. Responding to his wife's post, Alexis Ohanian, Serena's husband, added, "This kid somehow kicks more than Olympia. It’s everywhere."

Serena's admirers were quick to flood the comments section with effusive praise. "SERVING FACE AND BODYYY! You look gorgeous Serena!," one fan exclaimed, while another chimed in with, "Gorgeous! You better serve, Mama!"

Adding to the chorus of praise, another fan wrote: "Absolutely stunning as always. Booty and belly how can you tell, but I think it’s a boy." Recently, Serena, glowing with motherly warmth, shared a photo with her hand gently cradling her baby bump, expressing her excitement about being invited to the Met Gala by Anna Wintour.

Serena and Alexis, co-founder of Reddit, who tied the knot in 2017, are already doting parents to their 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple recently shared an endearing video of Olympia learning that she's going to assume the role of big sister.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant," Serena revealed in the YouTube clip, adding humorously: "But she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out. She was like, ‘Mommy, you’re fat.’ I try not to take it personally ’cause I’m, like, super into fitness, but I’m like, ‘Um, am I?’”

Serena Williams debuts baby bump at the Met Gala

The big revelation had Olympia exclaiming in disbelief: "Are you kidding me?" before she embraced her mom and exclaimed, "Oh my god, I’m so excited." This delightful announcement led one fan to confidently speculate: "This tells me that you’re having a BOY!"

The tennis champion and her husband announced their second pregnancy just moments before gracing the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. Although Serena has yet to confirm the gender of her unborn baby, many other fans are leaning toward the possibility of a baby boy.

