Stacey Solomon looks radiant in high-waisted bikini as she cradles daughter Rose

The Sort Your Life Out star is enjoying half term at Pickle Cottage with her five children

Stacey Solomon was every inch a glowing baby mama as she shared the sweetest photograph with her daughter Rose on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star looked radiant in a high-waisted ribbed bikini as she cradled her one-year-old little girl. Sporting a bronzed glow and letting her honey-blonde hair fall past her shoulders, Stacey looked to be fresh from the pool at her £1.2 million home, Pickle Cottage.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon posed in a high-waisted bikini with her daughter Rose

Meanwhile, baby Rose was wrapped sweetly in a white towel as she beamed beside her mum, who accessorized with chic gold hoop earrings and a delicate pendant necklace.

"The pickles haven't let me leave the pool since I got home from work, so this is how we've spent the last 48 hours..." Stacey admitted.

"I'm making the most of every second because I'm back to filming tomorrow," she added. "I got up early and gave the outdoor furniture a clean and now I'm about to make some dinner. How's your half term going?" the TV star asked her fans.

© Instagram Stacey shared a glimpse into her sprawling garden and resort-like pool

Doting mum Stacey is no doubt loving spending extra time with her husband Joe Swash and her children Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and baby Belle as they enjoy half term together.

Luckily, Stacey's sprawling Essex home is a total haven for her brood to run around in, with 2.5 acres of towering trees and wildflower meadows in her back garden.

© Instagram Stacey restored an old pool that was originally at her £1.2 million home

The mother-of-five recently upgraded Pickle Cottage just in time for the warmer weather, calling on TikTok famous Miles, AKA thepoolguy, to open up her pool for summer.

Naturally, the resort-like swimming pool had become overcast with algae, leaves and grime over the winter months while it was closed. Miles proceeded to pressure wash, hoover and treat the Sort Your Life Out star's pool, restoring it to its original perfect state.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

Stacey was no doubt thrilled to be reunited with her son Leighton this half term after she marked an emotional milestone with her 11-year-old earlier this month.

Just last week, Leighton left home for a week to spend time with his classmates, celebrating their last year of primary school.

© Instagram The star is a mother-of-five

Alongside a picture of her son, Stacey wrote on IG: "Because it’s Leighton’s last year of primary school, his year has gone away for the week. I’m so excited for him but I already miss him.

"The little ones love Leighton so much and he’s the funniest and cheekiest boy. Can’t wait to have him back but hope he has the best time."

