Stacey Solomon's toddler Rose is a total mini-mum looking after baby sister Belle Stacey shares children Rex, Rose and Belle with husband Joe Swash

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon has shared the most adorable video of her youngest three children, and it might be our favourite celebrity child clip ever.

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to give her followers a look into her busy home life, and her fans saw the sweetest scene. Stacey posted: "My little loves. Rexy cutting potatoes and Rosey being mum tonight."

WATCH: Rose helps care for baby Belle

In the video, we see three-year-old Rex sitting on the kitchen counter helping his mum cut potatoes for dinner – what a champ!

Then in the background one-year-old Rose is having the time of her life looking after her baby sister Belle as Stacey watches. Adorable Belle is strapped into a very comfy looking egg-shaped bouncy chair with big sis Rose stroking her head and then placing the dummy in baby's mouth. What a good mini-mum.

Rose helps look after Belle

Looks like Stacey's three little ones are learning to help their busy mum out from a young age, just like their older brothers Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, do.

Stacey has previously revealed how the boys help dress their younger siblings.

Speaking to Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe on their podcast Parenting Hell, she said of her sons Zachary and Leighton: "They are amazing boys. Where there is that big age gap they will help me. So Zac will get Rex dressed, sometimes Leighton will get Rose dressed and they will help me get them all into the car. They are incredible kids to be fair. I am lucky with that."

Stacey even jested: "They are like my childcare! My live-in nanny."

Joe, Stacey and baby Belle

Earlier on Sunday, Stacey shared the cutest photo of Rex, Rose and Belle huddled together on the sofa.

For the sweet snapshot, Stacey dressed her little girls in matching outfits featuring the most precious T-shirts emblazoned with 'big sister' and 'little sister.'

Little Rose could also be seen wearing an apricot-hued ballerina skirt and baby pink tights. Rex, meanwhile, donned a pair of comfortable jeans and a matching 'big brother' jumper.

So cute! Stacey's three youngest children in matching tops

The couple welcomed sweet baby Belle back in February. At the time of her birth, the doting parents gushed: "She's Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever."

