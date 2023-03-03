Why Stacey Solomon has ditched £35k engagement ring following baby Belle's birth The Loose Women star got married in July 2022

Stacey Solomon regularly shares adorable updates of baby Belle with her followers (who wouldn't coo over the cute photos?) but fans may have spotted one unusual detail in her latest snaps.

The Loose Women star and her husband Joe Swash got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020 and finally tied the knot in July 2022 after delaying their wedding to welcome their daughter Rose, now one. Stacey – who was pregnant with Belle on her big day – was given a gorgeous gold wedding band to add to her left hand, alongside her upgraded engagement ring. See more celebrity rings in the video...

However, both seem to be missing as she cuddles her baby daughter, which begs the question: why has Stacey removed her engagement ring?

It's possible that the TV star took both rings off during her pregnancy in order to prevent them from getting stuck on her hand due to swelling and water retention, which is very common in expectant mums. She may also want to ensure her precious engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth £35k, is kept away from nappy changes and messy mealtimes.

Stacey has been pictured cuddling baby Belle without her engagement and wedding rings

In 2020, Stacey was given a halo ring with two Australian Opals, which were deliberately chosen by Joe as Opal is her birthstone and Australia is where the couple fell in love.

Speaking about the original design, gemologist Amy Jackson at Prestige Pawnbrokers from Channel 4's Posh Pawn explained: "The halo design appears to have featured a cushion cut centre diamond of approximately 1.5ct along with smaller diamonds wrapped around the setting and the band for ultimate sparkle."

The Loose Women star didn't wear her rings throughout her pregnancy either

Stacey changed her ring shortly before her wedding day because she prefers gold over silver, and Amy added the former design may not have been a "practical" choice.

"Stacey's new design features the original diamond in a classic four-claw setting, this is a timeless design with the original halo diamonds now neatly set around the gallery rail of the setting (underneath the diamond) making the centre diamond the main focal point of the ring.

Stacey showed off her upgraded engagement ring shortly before her wedding

"This new setting is more open which allows light to reflect through the diamond easily maximising the diamond's sparkle," she said.

