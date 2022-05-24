Stacey Solomon's £1.2m Pickle Cottage is totally unrecognisable – photos

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is an upcycling queen with an eye for interiors and that shows at her gorgeous family home, Pickle Cottage.

The star lives there with her fiancé Joe Swash and her children Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose, the two eldest being Stacey's from a previous relationship.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms her garden with a jet washer

Since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for baby Rose. The star even gave birth to her daughter at the cottage. Take a look around the £1.2million pad…

Stacey Solomon's garden

The family are lucky to have a huge garden and many of Stacey's Instagram Stories are filmed outside with the children enjoying the space.

The garden at Stacey's home is a real highlight and outside within the grounds there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants, which Stacey said is her "favourite part of the garden".

Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy house that looks like a mini version of the main property. It comes complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock.

Stacey Solomon's swimming pool

Stacey and Joe's house features its own private outdoor pool which they are currently renovating - we can't wait to see the finished look.

Stacey Solomon's son Rex's bedroom

With wooden floorboards and white walls, Stacey's son Rex's room offered a blank canvas for her to add a mural wall. Behind his bed, the wall has grey, green and white sections with an animal print, while a series of panda teddies hold onto a painted balloon on the opposite side.

Stacey added a TV to one corner near the windows and painted the fireplace neutral grey and black colours.

Stacey Solomon's bathrooms

In keeping with the charming vintage design of the home, Stacey's downstairs bathroom features floral painted sinks with intricate carvings and brass taps. Stacey kept the printed sink and toilet but updated the room with white wainscoting, blue walls, herringbone floor tiles and small corner shelves displaying pampas grass.

Upstairs, she's gone full on mermaid vibes with shimmering tiles and eye-catching shell sinks - we love it!

Stacey Solomon's utility room

After her iconic pink room in her former Essex home, Stacey has ensured to add a splash of colour into her utility with pastel green cabinets from Wren Kitchen, with whom she works. The space is finished with white handles, subway tiles and spotlights to keep the beamed room as light as possible.

Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose's nursery

The doting mum opted for an all-pink room for her little girl, including a stunning flower wall. A white cot is positioned next to a pink panelled wall and a cream rug is placed in the centre next to her storage unit.

Stacey Solomon's front door

The exterior of Pickle Cottage is as cute as the name itself complete with wooden door and sign - and Stacey decorates it depending on the time of year.

