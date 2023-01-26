Stacey Solomon reveals sex of unborn baby – and baby Rose's adorable reaction

Stacey Solomon is already a doting mum to four children, and soon she'll have another baby to dote on as she expects her fifth child.

As her due date draws closer, she took to Instagram to reveal whether her children would be having a little brother or a little sister, and she revealed there would be one more girl in the house. The Loose Women presenter made the announcement alongside her other daughter Rose, and the tot appeared to be overjoyed at the prospect of a sister.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares details of her birth plan ahead of due date

Loading the player...

Stacey looked radiant in a brown bra and white shirt, alongside a pair of sweatpants, as Rose grasped her face and giggled for the camera.

In a lengthy caption, the star penned: "When Rose found out she's going to have a… sister. So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. Sisters.

SHOP: Stacey Solomon's genius Amazon buys – kitchen gadgets, homeware & more

"The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled our hearts."

She then shared a quote from Isadora James that read: "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

Stacey is expecting another girl

Stacey continued by explaining the impact that her own sisters had on her life, saying: "I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose and our newest little girl."

READ: Stacey Solomon issues heartfelt statement to fans days before giving birth

READ: Stacey Solomon admits she 'feels like a sloth' in candid confession ahead of due date

Fans were overjoyed with the sweet announcement, as one posted: "Solomon Swash Sisters, just perfect and a beautiful bond for life, love you all."

A second wrote: "Congratulations! How lovely to have another girly in the family," while a third enthused: "Congratulations this is such lovely news! She will have a best friend forever."

The newborn will enter into a loving family

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash chose to announce the surprise news of the star's pregnancy on Instagram, penning: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & cannot believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Looking back, there were plenty of clue's about Stacey's secret pregnancy that you may have easily missed.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Listen to HELLO!'s daily celebrity podcast, with all the best gossip!