Kelli Giddish pregnant with third child, her first with husband Beau Richards

Congratulations are in order for Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish, who is expecting her third baby!

The actress, who left the beloved NBC police procedural after season 24 (her twelfth) earlier this year, is pregnant with her first child with her husband Beau Richards, who she married in 2021.

She shares two other kids, sons Ludo, seven, and Charlie, four, with her ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn, who she was married to from 2015 until 2018.

People confirmed her pregnancy after New York Fashion Week creator and fashion industry mainstay Fern Mallis shared a photo from Memorial Day Weekend on Instagram on Tuesday, where she is seen posing next to "a very pregnant" Kelli.

Fans had also already speculated the actress, 43, was pregnant after her Law & Order character, Amanda Rollins, made an appearance with a baby bump on an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime earlier this month.

