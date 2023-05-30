Shania Twain's son Eja is all grown up as he makes first appearance in years in new photo

Though Shania Twain has always kept her son, Eja, out of the spotlight, and now that he is grown up, he prefers to keep it that way, the singer made a worthwhile exception with her latest social media post.

The star shares one son, Eja D'Angelo Lange, 21, with her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange. Shania and the music producer married in 1993, and welcomed their son in 2001. They divorced nine years later in 2010.

Though not much is known of Eja, and he has made little to no public appearances as an adult, he left fans in awe when he resurfaced in a star-studded photo with his mom.

Shania took to Instagram Tuesday with a photo featuring the star-studded attendees of her latest Queen of Me Tour – her first in six years – after performing at Los Angeles' classic Hollywood Bowl.

While many fans were impressed to see the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker posing along major A-listers such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, John Travolta, his daughter with Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu, plus Shania's husband Frédéric Thiebaud, it was the rare appearance from Eja that really took fans by surprise.

In the photo, the star-studded group are in Shania's dressing room, and while she is standing next to John holding up her pet pomeranian, her son is next to her, and looks already much taller than his mom, wearing black cargo pants, a black zip-up hoodie over a white t-shirt, plus a trucker hat over his long, red-blonde hair.

"Nothing better than love & support from friends at the @hollywoodbowl," Shania wrote next to a string of red heart emojis.

Her fans were quick to note the rare sighting of Eja, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Shania, this is the first time I've ever seen your son!! He's so handsome and looks so much like you, his dear mother," and: "That's some very good company there!" as well as: "Eja has his mother's smile. So nice," plus another fan wrote: "How many famous people in one pic! Very cool! All beautiful people."

Like both his mother and father, Eja is pursuing a career in the music industry. He most recently collaborated on the song "Number One" from Shania's latest album, and is credited as a songwriter on the pop number.

It's a step in the direction of his father's footsteps, who is a collaborator on some of his ex-wife's biggest hits, such as the iconic "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," plus "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Any Man of Mine."

Aside from Eja, Shania also has a stepdaughter, Johanna, who is the same age as Eja. She is the daughter of the "Giddy Up" singer's now husband, Frédéric. The couple married in 2011, after both of their former partner's had an affair with each other, and they subsequently split from them.

