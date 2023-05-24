Brent Antonello joined the cast of Law and Order: Organized Crime in 2022, but after a year on the show, the actor has officially bid goodbye. During the latest crossover episode for Law and Order: Organised Crime and Law and Order: SVU, Brent's character – NYPD Detective Jamie Whelan – was killed off in a heartbreaking moment.

What happened to Detective Jamie Whelan in Law And Order: Organized Crime?

After being shot, and losing all feeling in his upper and lower body, Jamie made a tough decision. Turning to his colleague Detective Bobby Reyes in the hospital, he pleaded: "This is not a life, Bobby. This is not my life. It's not. I'm serious. Just disconnect the box. Please."

© Getty Jamie was wounded in the Law and Order crossover

While Bobby refused to end his life, Jamie's father was next to visit. After the beloved character flatlined off-screen, it was later implied that his father had agreed to help his son die peacefully.

© Getty Jet told Jamie she loved him in the episode

Jamie's team were left devastated, especially Jet Slootmaekers. Earlier in the episode, Jet had said "I love you" to Jamie on the phone, but as he had already chosen to die, he signalled Bobby to end the call instead.

Why did Brent Antonello leave Law And Order: Organized Crime?

Currently, Brent has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind his exit, however, it looks like the actor has left on good terms. After his final episode aired on NBC, Brent penned a sweet caption, in which he thanked the cast and crew of Law And Order: Organized Crime.

Alongside a video compilation of scenes, he wrote: "Just want to say thank you to my amazing castmates, our incredible crew, the loyal fans of the L&O universe, our writers and producers, @nbc & @wolfentertainment. It has been such a fun ride with you all, & your support has meant so much to me. Much love, B."

Shortly after posting, Brent's co-stars responded with the sweetest sentiments. "Incredible time getting to work with you brother. You delivered every day," replied Brent's co-star Rick Gonzalez. Jet Slootmaekers actress Ainsley Seiger also commented, writing: "I LOVE YOU. The Boyz forever."

Brent Antonello's upcoming projects

According to IMDB, Brent is in the pre-production stage of a new film titled Citizen Soldiers. Cast as Private First Class Fazio, the actor will star alongside Julia Jentsch, Erich Lane, Tim Venable, Dale Dye and Werner Daehn. Currently, information about the project is limited, however, the film will centre around the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

© Getty The actor is set to star in a World War Two movie

What has Brent Antonello starred in so far?

Alongside his role in Law And Order: Organized Crime, Brent became well known for portraying Jude Kinkade in VH1's Hit the Floor from 2014 to 2018. He has also appeared in episodes of Castle and S.W.A.T.

Fans of the Netflix series, Dynasty, may also have spotted Brent as Hank Sullivan in the first two seasons.

Meet the cast of Law And Order: Organized Crime

© Getty Christopher Meloni stars as Detective Elliot Stabler

© Getty Danielle Moné Truitt plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell

© Getty Rick Gonzales portrays Detective Bobby Reyes

© Getty Ainsley Sieger as Detective Jet Slootmaekers

