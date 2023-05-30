Succession’s Sarah Snook announces birth of first child in bittersweet tribute

Sarah Snook, the star of the critically acclaimed series Succession, has announced the arrival of her first child. The Australian actress, best known for her captivating portrayal of Shiv Roy in the HBO drama, shared the delightful news on Instagram along with a heartfelt tribute to the show.

As the final episode of Succession aired this Sunday night, the 35-year-old star posted a touching photo of herself and her newborn, ready to tune in for the finale. She conveyed her emotions in the caption, writing: “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again.”

In her poignant post, Sarah expressed the deep impact the series has had on her life and career. “It's hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over,” she shared.

She went on to acknowledge the journey's richness, emphasizing her gratitude:”'But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful.”

She added: “To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

The actress further praised the collective effort of the team: “We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.”

Sarah Snook announced her pregnancy at the Netflix premiere of season five's Succession

She recalled the precious moments, the camaraderie, and the challenges with nostalgia: “The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, the last-minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all.”

Fondly reflecting on her time on set, she added: “It's the people I will miss most of all,” expressing her sincere gratitude to her followers for their unwavering support: “Thank you for all the love and support.”

Snook, who announced her pregnancy at the season four premiere of Succession in New York in March, is welcoming her first child with husband Dave Lawson. The actress, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the March premiere, proudly showcased her bump at her first public event in a year.

She told ET: “It's exciting! I feel great” and revealed that she was 'like two months' away from her due date. During the filming of the show's fourth and final season, she confirmed her pregnancy, saying: “I mean, you couldn't super tell. Because it's not super big, at least at the moment,” Interestingly, her character Shiv was also revealed to be expecting her first child in the fourth season.

Sarah and Dane, 45, have a unique love story that began as a friendship. The actress proposed to Dane in October 2020, and they got married in the backyard of her Brooklyn home in February 2021.

Recounting their journey, Sarah told Vogue in 2020, “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love.”

She added: “'We've been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic.” Their friendship blossomed into love when they found themselves single at the same time.

With the end of Succession, fans around the world joined Sarah in saying goodbye to the show. The 90-minute series finale, With Open Eyes sent social media into overdrive with its suspenseful build-up to the crucial Waystar Royco board meeting.

With its myriad twists and turns, memorable moments, and impactful dialogue, the finale was a fitting conclusion to the saga of the Roy family.

