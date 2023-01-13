Goldie Hawn's private son Wyatt to expand family with famous wife? - All we know The new Captain America actor and his wife got into a $5.4 million property bidding war to expend their family home last year

Hollywood legends Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell celebrated a number of milestones in 2022 and fans wonder if this was all preparation for a new beginning with his wife Meredith Hagner.

Wyatt is the lesser-known younger brother of his siblings including Glass Onion star Kate Hudson, 43, and Oliver Hudson, 46, who starred in Grown Ups 2. Suddenly the professional hockey player-turned-actor has burst onto Marvel fan's radar as the new Captain America:The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and between his dramatic home upgrade with actress wife Meredith Hagner and their son Buddy Prine Russell and his family-orientated mother Goldie – fans are keen to know if the family is about to expand again…

Wyatt and Meredith's love story so far

Wyatt, 36, and Meredith, 35 started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado.

Wyatt and Meredith have been a couple ever since they met

Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs jumped around their feet excitedly. "It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

Meredith shared news of their engagement at Christmas in Colorado

The couple were wed less than one year later in September 2019 at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's impressive Aspen home where Wyatt, Kate and Oliver grew up and love to spend Christmas with their growing families.

Wyatt and Meredith's van upgrade ahead of son Buddy Prine Russell's arrival

In March 2021, Wyatt and Meredith welcomed their son Buddy Prine Russell. The busy couple, who travel a lot for work couple not only took the arrival in their stride, they had planned for to bring the baby along with them on the road in their "house on wheels" all along.

The couple took their baby around in their 'house on wheels'

Speaking to Vogue in 2021, Meredith spoke about the van they lived in: "Our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy." Later in the interview, Wyatt and Meredith opened up about their unique decision to live out of their quirky Mercedes Sprinter van.

However, Russell admitted that they had decided upon a modest home upgrade with the arrival of their first child: "I mean, as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we're going to be on the road with him. That'll be a whole new set of adventures."

What does Wyatt and Meredith's home upgrade in 2022 mean?

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans that last April, Wyatt and Meredith sold their charming 1930's era Spanish-style home hidden in the Tujunga Village for an impressive $2.9 million within one month of listing it and wasted no time before moving into a grand $5.4 million home in the Santa Monica Canyon neighborhood.

Wyatt and Meredith sold their quaint home and upgraded in a big way

Interestingly, Wyatt and Meredith were so keen to purchase this larger home that before they had sold their Tujunga Village home, they took part in a bidding war to get their hands on the new family-size property which was originally listed for far less than the couple paid, at just $4.8 million.

Wyatt and Meredith's new home is a Monterey Colonial-style property was built in 1930, like their previous home – but this one is said to include four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and just over 3,100 square feet of updated living space.

Plenty of room for any growing family…

What Goldie Hawn has said about being a grandmother

The family just keeps growing and they couldn't be happier

In the lead up to the birth of their first child, Wyatt's sister Kate Hudson, who is a mother to two sons, Ryder, 18, and ten-year-old Bingham, and four-year-old daughter Rani Rose, took to Instagram to share a photo from Meredith's November 2020 baby shower,

Kate revealed just how excited the family was to welcome Wyatt and Meredith's baby: "Celebrating our next family member today," Kate wrote. "First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can't wait!!!!"

Proud grandmother Goldie was keen to get in on the action

Goldie Hawn was also pictured at the milestone celebration, and she could not keep her hands off her daughter-in-law Meredith's blossoming baby bump.

Goldie, 76, has not kept her appetite for more and more grandchildren a secret.

Last year when Goldie's daughter Kate appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote the Netflix film Glass Onion she revealed a surprising anecdote about Goldie's hands-on involvement in the birth of her daughter: "She likes to be very involved in my life. So much so that she came to the births of my children." Doctors and midwives don't always allow family members to be present, but Goldie went further than that – she got up close and personal!

Kate continued: "She just had to be there and was like right in my vagina with headlight reading glasses on!"

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

Buddy Prine is Goldie and Kurt's seventh grandchild and fifth grandson and his parents keep him out of the limelight and off their social media pages entirely. However, Wyatt melted hearts when he appeared on Good Morning America soon after Buddy's birth and gushed about parenthood: "It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

