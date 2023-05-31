Al Pacino, 82, expecting fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor

The Godfather star already has three children from two different women

Al Pacino, 82, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, have revealed that they are expecting their first child together. This delightful news was confirmed by the couple's representative to TMZ.

Al and Noor, who found love in each other's company in April 2022, were last spotted enjoying a meal at the high-end Los Angeles eatery, E Baldi.

Al, globally recognised for his leading role in Scarface, is already a doting father to three children from previous partnerships. He shares twins Olivia and Anton James, 22, with actress Beverly D'Angelo, and has a daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

This happy revelation comes as Al's longtime friend and co-star, Robert De Niro, 79, also expands his family, welcoming his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The legendary actors, having shared the silver screen in iconic films like The Irishman, Heat, and The Godfather Part II, now find themselves sharing the joy of impending fatherhood once again.

Noor, a Kuwaiti-American film producer, has been previously linked to high-profile romances, with Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Beverly, the mother to Al's twins, recently shared poignant details about her enduring relationship with the actor in an Instagram post. Responding to fans' inquiries, the 71-year-old National Lampoon's Vacation star recounted: "My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, and even after we broke up, continued steadily on our journey as co-parents."

Beverly attributed the longevity of their friendship to their shared passion for their craft, describing their bond as "unique" and "encompassing a wide breadth/depth of experiences and emotions, through thick and thin."

Reminiscing about their mutual respect and shared experiences, she mused, "our conversations about acting, the search/need for expression - that’s a conversation that started in '96 and continues to this day."

Despite their separation, Beverly recalled a tender moment from their early days on a flight from Los Angeles to New York. "He was seated in front of me, he said come up and sit beside me and by the time the plane landed, it was on," she said. This shared journey led to Al expressing his heartfelt wish for her to be the mother of his children.

Taking to Instagram, Beverly reassured her followers that she had received her children's approval before sharing their pictures and story on social media. Despite their split, the actress emphasised that her relationship with the House of Gucci actor allowed for a "deeper kind of intimacy, honesty, and acceptance than a 'traditional' relationship would have allowed."

