Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford welcomes baby daughter with wife Paige - see first photo

The Channel 4 star has become a father for the second time

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford shared the heartwarming news he has become a father for the second time, announcing that his wife Paige Sandiford has given birth to a baby girl.

The TV star, best known for appearing on the Channel 4 show with his sister Sophie, gave his newborn daughter her TV debut in Friday's episode.

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford ntroduced his newborn daughter during the episode

Following up from his daughter's moment in the spotlight, Pete took to Instagram on Sunday to share his happy news with his social media followers.

Sharing a sweet photograph cradling his newborn daughter, the 28-year-old wrote: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford."

Pete and Paige, who wed in May 2021 in a stunning coastal wedding, are already parents to young son, Jimmy Sandiford.

Their son was born in the same year as their nuptials, meaning he is likely to be coming up to his second birthday.

© Instagram Pete Sandiford shares son Jimmy with his wife Paige

Pete is notoriously private about his family life, but does occasionally share updates with his fans on social media.

During a recent episode of Gogglebox, however, Pete and his sister Sophie were discussing baby names ahead of the birth of his daughter. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Pete and Sophie discuss baby names for Pete’s second child

Explaining how he and his wife supposedly decided on Eva, Pete revealed: "We’ve got this Tinder thing for baby names so if we match it pings up.

"You see, there’s so much to think about, even down to the initials, you’ve got to think of what the initials stand for. Mum didn’t do that with me and my initials are PNS."

Sophie replied: "There are some unusual ones on there, aren’t they? Eddie’s cute. Jimmy and Eddie." Looking at the app, Pete said: "Hendrix? Sounds like a type of gin."

