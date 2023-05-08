Stacey Dooley's baby Minnie is her double in heart-melting new photo – fans say the same thing

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has shared a heart-melting photo of his partner Stacey Dooley cuddling their baby girl, Minnie.

The proud dad posted the cute snap on his Instagram page late on Sunday evening, captioning it with three heart emojis and writing: "@sjdooley and Minnie".

In the beautiful picture, we see doting mum Stacey, 36, dressed in a denim jacket and jeans sitting on the sofa cradling sweet baby Minnie, who is dressed in a white long-sleeved top and light grey trousers. The mum and daughter look so similar with their matching red hair.

WATCH: Stacey visits the seaside with baby Minnie

Kevin's followers adored the precious snap, with the star's sister Joanne Clifton commenting: "Minnieeeee! Miss you our beautiful niece."

One fan wrote: "No words needed, beautiful photo."

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares rare glimpse inside baby Minnie's nursery – and it's so sweet!

Several of Kevin's followers noticed how much Minnie has grown, with one posting: "Wow she is getting big already, such a lovely picture."

A second said: "Minnie is getting big lovely picture of you and Minnie," and a third told Kevin, "She is growing fast."

© Getty Images Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are parents to baby Minnie

Professional Dancer Kevin, 40, and his documentary maker partner Stacey welcomed Minnie in January, making the little girl around three months old.

© Photo: Instagram Stacey enjoying a trip out with Minnie

Back at the start of April, Stacey described Minnie as "the love of my life" during an appearance on The One Show, and she had nothing but good things to say about motherhood.

MORE: Stacey Dooley unveils large new addition to home with baby Minnie

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock for BAFTA Stacey is a documentary maker and mum-of-one

"Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child," she told hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas. "I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

Asked how she was doing after the birth, a beaming Stacey replied: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed her first child in January

The couple have enjoyed several beach days with their daughter, and in one recent post, Stacey told her fans about her buggy of choice.

In a stunning clip, Stacey treated her daughter to the high-life with plenty of stops on their adventure around the coast, and she made sure that her baby girl travelled in style.

Kevin Clifton shared an adorable photo of his relaxing day with daughter Minnie

"Me and Minnie are litch joined at the hip/boob …plus Kev's been all over the place on tour, so I'm delighted I've been able to stay on the move," she shared.

"And actually my Mum told me when she had me she bought us a Silver Cross buggy, (but it was green corduroy…lol) so we are following suit with the gorgeous @silvercrossuk Dune!"

Stacey with her sweet daughter Minnie

We're looking forward to seeing more of the gorgeous Minnie as she grows from baby to toddler. Aw!

© Photo: Rex Stacey and partner Kevin met on Strictly

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.