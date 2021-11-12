Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford is a new dad and while his son has made some appearances on the show, the new dad hasn't revealed his name.

But on Friday, the star, who is celebrating his 27th birthday, shared a beautiful picture of his young son and also revealed his name, Jimmy. Pete shared a photo from his bathroom with Jimmy appearing to have a small cry, although he looked adorable in a lion onesie, and the birthday boy looked thrilled in the photo.

"Jimmy wishing his daddy a happy birthday @paigesandiford_ @sophiesandiford," the star joked in the caption, and fans loved the shot.

One jested: "Fancy frightening little Jimmy on your birthday... Happy birthday mate have a good un," while another added: "The baby's face."

But many of Pete's followers took to the comments to wish him a "happy birthday" and shared plenty of cake emojis.

Jimmy looked adorable in the lion onesie

The star shared the news of his son's birth at the National Television Awards after the show scooped the award for Best Factual Show.

"It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!", he explained to press, adding: "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete and Paige welcomed Jimmy earlier this year

Pete and his fiancee Paige announced they were expecting a baby together back in April while on the show alongside his sister, Sophie. He showed Sophie a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone during the episode, and later took to Instagram to give his fans a closer look.

Posting a snap of the image, Pete superimposed his face into the middle of the sonogram, joking that his baby will take after his father. "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…" he quipped before tagging Paige and Sophie in the message.

