Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's photo of newborn son has fans saying the same thing

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner is a mum! The 32-year-old revealed the news that she has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, during Friday's episode of the Channel 4 show.

The TV star introduced her adorable baby boy while sitting on her famous couch before handing him over to her sister, Izzi, for a cuddle. But she wasn't the only Gogglebox star to share exciting baby news during the episode, as Pete Sandiford also revealed the arrival of his second child.

© Channel 4 Ellie introduced her son on Gogglebox

Ellie later took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo and reveal her son's sweet moniker. "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son," she wrote alongside a photo of Ezra sleeping in a basket while covered with a yellow blanket.

Ellie's followers rushed to congratulate her, and they were all in agreement that Ezra is the "most beautiful" baby boy. One replied: "Oh my goodness, I can't cope with the cuteness. He is beautiful, congratulations!!"

© Instagram Ellie shared this gorgeous photo of baby Ezra and fans fell in love

A second said: "Congratulations Ellie! He is the most beautiful little boy all the love to you and Nat!" A third added: "He's absolutely beautiful Ellie! Congratulations to you both," and a fourth gushed: "Beautiful, perfect little man."

Ellie's pregnancy wasn't completely smooth sailing, with her sharing she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during an episode of Gogglebox. The new mum revealed the news in late March, making a joke about Lord Alan Sugar while tuning in to watch The Apprentice with her sister, Izzi. "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes," she casually dropped into the conversation.

© Channel 4 Ellie's sister Izzi is already obsessed with her nephew

According to the NHS, gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that can develop during pregnancy but is more common in the second or third trimester and usually disappears after giving birth. It happens when your body cannot produce enough insulin – a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels – to meet your extra needs during pregnancy.

Ellie used Gogglebox to share updates about her pregnancy journey, and it is where she first revealed that she was expecting during an episode at the beginning of December. Showing her sister a photo of the ultrasound scan, the TV star said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien".

© Instagram Ellie Warner and Nat Eddleston have welcomed their first child

In March, she also revealed that she was expecting a baby boy while discussing her impending arrival during filming. The hairdresser and her sister were joined by Izzi's children, Bessie and Bobby, and she asked her nephew: "Are you happy that you're going to have a boy cousin, Bobby?"

Ellie's pregnancy came at the end of a tough year for her and Nat, who suffered horrific injuries after a near-fatal car accident left him with a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford also introduced his newborn daughter during the episode

Meanwhile, Pete gave viewers a first glimpse at his newborn after revealing at the end of the episode that he and his wife, Paige Yeoman, have welcomed their second child – a baby girl called Evie Sylvie Sandiford. Pete also announced Paige's pregnancy during the same episode as Ellie.

Speaking to his son Jimmy, Pete could be seen telling the adorable tot: "You're going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you're going to have a little brother or sister coming. You're going to have to milk it!"

