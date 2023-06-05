Rob Lowe's son Johnny looks identical to his dad on father-son outing

Hollywood star Rob Lowe has shared a new photo of himself with his son Johnny Lowe - and the father-son duo look so alike.

The West Wing actor Rob, 59, posted the picture on his Instagram page which showed him and his 28-year-old actor son on a golf day out together, posing in exactly the same way as they took a shot.

Rob said: "@JohnnyLowe and I today. Not quite @TigerWoods and Charlie, but not bad."

The pair were dressed in near-identical outfits of dark trousers, white trainers and light coloured T-shirts.

One fan commented on the similarities: "Why do I feel like this is a can you find 5 differences between these 2 pics?" Another said: "You guys are dressed the same," while a third follower simply posted, "Twinning."

The famous father and son clearly have a close bond, as they recently starred together in Netflix series Unstable. The show focuses on Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), an admired businessman who likes to do things a little differently.

John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable"

Johnny previously opened up to People about the series and about his relationship with his dad, specifically how he supported him through his journey with sobriety. John spoke candidly of his addiction, something his dad also struggled with.

"To be completely honest and serious about it, I'm eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help," he told the outlet.

John added: "And I know a lot of people don't have that. And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

Rob Lowe and son John

Also speaking with People, Rob opened up about his own journey with sobriety, and how he approached helping his son when it was his turn to get sober.

He said: "I've learned so much in my 33 years of recovery," before continuing: "But the number one thing I know is, until someone is ready, until they're ready – not until you're ready, until they're ready – it's not going to happen.

"So all you can do is try to keep the bumpers up so they don't make any really bad, tragic mistakes for themselves or anybody else, be there, support them, and when they're ready, you can show them the path," adding: "And when he was ready, that's what I did."

Rob Lowe with his wife Sheryl

Movie legend Rob has two sons with his wife of over thirty years, Sheryl Berkoff, who he married in 1991. His youngest is his now co-star, John, and his eldest son, Edward Matthew, is a lawyer.

The Hollywood actor Rob Lowe

