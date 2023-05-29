Rob Lowe, 59, makes rare appearance with younger brother Chad - and wow

The Unstable actor looks very different to his younger sibling Chad

In a surprise to fans everywhere, Rob Lowe made a rare appearance alongside his younger brother, Chad Lowe this weekend. The striking pair, dressed to impress in coordinated dark suits, offered beaming smiles for the camera, a moment beautifully captured and shared on social media.

Having both followed the siren call of the spotlight, Rob, 59, and Chad, 55, each carved out unique paths in the glitzy labyrinth of Hollywood.

Rob skyrocketed to fame as a quintessential member of the iconic Brat Pack during the 1980s, winning hearts in classic films such as St Elmo's Fire and About Last Night.

© Instagram Rob looks remarkably different to his younger brother Chad in recent photo

Meanwhile, Chad gained critical acclaim for his role in the popular TV series Life Goes On, which aired from 1989 to 1993.

The younger Lowe also played the billionaire Carter Gallavan in the soap opera Melrose Place.' Of course, the Lowe family's ties to Hollywood don't stop there.

In a sparkling gathering of Hollywood royalty, Rob, his wife of over three decades, Sheryl Berkoff, and their two handsome sons lit up the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix's Unstable. The TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, California was aglow with the family's radiant charm.

© Mathew Imaging Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe back in the hey day

The Lowe family's Hollywood tale also weaves in the Lowe progeny. Chad’s daughters Fiona Hepler Lowe and Nixie Barbara Lowe, shone at the Netflix premiere, while John Owen Lowe, the youngest son of Rob and Sheryl, has joined the family business in a unique fashion.

In an exciting venture, Rob and John Owen have teamed up to co-create a new Netflix comedy series. The talented father-son duo are not only starring in the series but also serving as executive producers.

In an interview with Parade, Rob described the joy of working with his son, saying, "Anyone who gets to work with their kids knows what a gift that is. It's a whole other layer of your relationship."

© FOX 9-1-1: LONE STAR: L-R: Rob Lowe and guest star Chad Lowe in the Shift-Less episode of 9-1-1

The series follows the hilarious journey of the 'socially-challenged son' Jackson, played by John Owen, who joins his 'wildly eccentric' father Ellis, played by Rob, at a biotech research company. Comedic heavyweight and SNL alum Fred Armisen also lends his talents to the series in a supporting role.

Working with family has always been a rewarding experience for Rob, who fondly spoke to People about the telepathic bond he shares with his brother Chad. "We have ESP," he shared. "So he knows before I say something, and I know [before] he says something."

This bond also extends to his youngest child, John Owen, with whom he shares a uniquely professional relationship, as his son serves as a writer on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

However, the transition from academia to Hollywood wasn't always seamless for John Owen.

© Emma McIntyre John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable"

Rob humorously recalls his initial shock when his son decided to pursue acting after studying to be a microbiologist at Stanford. Nonetheless, the proud father is now thrilled to be working on a new Netflix project with his son, emphasizing: "He's super smart, [a] super good writer, and I'm really excited about the show and working with him."

