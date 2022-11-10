Rob Lowe gushes over wife Sheryl Berkoff in sentimental anniversary post - a look back at their marriage The two have known each other for nearly forty years

Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, have been together for a whopping three decades, and they still have a spark between them!

The two celebrated their thirty-first anniversary earlier in 2022, and the actor had the sweetest words for his longtime wife, and mother to his two sons, John Owen Lowe and Matthew Edward Lowe.

The love story between the two goes back to even before their 1991 nuptials, all the way to 1983, when they were set up on a blind date. However, the couple didn't begin a romantic relationship until 1989, when they worked together on Rob's 1990 thriller Bad Influence.

Back in July, the star honored their incredible life together when he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Sheryl.

He shared a striking black-and-white portrait of the make-up artist and jewelry designer, in which she is posing by the water.

Sheryl is seen sporting a silk camisole under a cozy knit cardigan, a look which she accessorized with big hoops for earrings, a large pendant necklace, beaded bracelets, and black sunglasses.

His tribute was too sweet

In the caption, her husband endearingly wrote: "Happy 31st Anniversary, baby. Your love has made my world."

He added: "You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago. Partners in love for life!!"

Sheryl has shared glimpses of their 1991 wedding

Fans were quick to gush over their incredible relationship and the beautiful tribute, taking to the comments section to write: "Happy anniversary," and: "Happiest anniversary to you both," as well as: "Wow that's sweet! Good for you guys! Congrats!" plus another fan also added: "Cheers to many more years of happiness together!!"

The couple wed on July 22, 1991, and on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast back in 2019, Rob said: "It really is all about who you pick… I always say to people, 'If there's any way to marry your best friend, do it.' Cause the rest of it comes and goes, and I was very lucky there."

