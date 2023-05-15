Meghan Markle pictured alongside Cameron Diaz during Montecito outing - All the photos

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were headed to meet friends at a Sushi bar in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted out in Montecito at the weekend, following the Duke of Sussex's flying visit to the UK for King Charles' coronation, but it's since been revealed the royal couple were joined by Hollywood royalty for their special date.

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess headed to the swanky restaurant Sushi Bar in Santa Barbara restaurant to enjoy some food, but rather than dining solo, the couple were joined by some famous faces. Meghan and Harry dined alongside A-Listers Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, and Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Fulchuck. The group also welcomed Bumble CEO Whitney Wolf Herd and Texas oil heir, Michael Herd.

© TMZ/BACKGRID The couple dined Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, as well Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, TV producer, Brad Falchuk, the CEO and founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd.

Meghan looked stunning in a low-key glamourous look. The Duchess opted for neutral tones with a brown Heidi Merrick satin dress with a bucket bag from Cesta Collective. On her feet, Meghan wore some brown Hermes sliders. Harry, meanwhile, went for white trousers and a laidback, casual black T-Shirt.

MORE: What Prince Harry said to Princess Anne at King Charles' coronation - watch!

Meghan and Harry, who share Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, one, were no doubt thrilled to be back together following the Duke's visit to the UK the weekend prior for his father's coronation.

© TMZ/BACKGRID Meghan stunned in a brown Heidi Merrick mini satin dress, which featured long, tailored sleeves

Prince Harry made a flying visit to London for the coronation which took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May. The royal touched down at London's Heathrow on Friday evening and joined various members of his family at the ceremony.

In footage obtained from the coronation, Harry could be seen smiling at his cousin Zara as they walked into the Abbey, as well as greeting Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who placed a welcomed hand on the Duke's back.

© TMZ/BACKGRID The Duchess paired the ensemble with an off-white bucket bag from Cesta Collective, and a pair of brown leather Hermes slides

Harry's appearance at the service was the first time he had reunited with his extended family since his explosive memoir Spare, which was released in January, and the release of three-part documentary Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

© TMZ/BACKGRID Meghan completed the look by slicking her long hair back into a ponytail and adding a pair of gold earrings

Following the service, the father-of-two wasted no time heading back to Heathrow Airport to immediately board a British Airways flight back to California. HELLO! understands that Prince Harry made it back just in time for his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday celebrations, which took place on the same day as the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

LISTEN: Prince Albert reveals his twins' thoughts on King Charles' coronation



The day after Harry's mammoth day of travel, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted on a hike, without her husband, joined instead by her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, suggesting Harry was resting at home, or spending time with Archie and Lilibet after missing out on most of Archie's birthday the day before.

© TMZ/BACKGRID Prince Harry looked casual in a black T-shirt and beige trousers

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.