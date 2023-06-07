Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gogglebox's Ellie Warner amazes fans with candid post-birth photo
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner amazes fans with candid post-birth photo

The 32-year-old reality show cast member is a proud new mum

Ellie Warner at the British Academy Television Awards 2021
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer

Ellie Warner just welcomed her first child, son Ezra, with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, and she delighted her social media followers when she posted a sweet post-birth snapshot for a very special reason. 

Taking to Instagram, the Gogglebox star shared an image of herself in her birth pool at home, holding up her little by and gazing at him adoringly.

 Ellie captioned the picture: "International home birth day [heart emoji]. Was literally the best day of my life [smiling face emoji]." 

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

The star's fans were delighted, and in some cases surprised, that Ellie was able to give birth at home, with one writing: "Amazing, so inspirational! Are you allowed home births when it’s your first now? I hope it went as smoothly as possible for you x." 

Ellie Warner cradling son Ezra after his pool birth© Instagram
Ellie shared the sweet photo on Instagram

A second commented: "I had all 3 of my children at home in a birthing pool. Amazing experiences, each one of them. I feel very lucky to have had them at home as I had many friends who wanted to do this but ended up in hospital. Congratulations and well done! Xx." 

Ellie Warner attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 © Getty
The star at the TV BAFTAs in 2021

Other commenters added: "Yaaaaaasssss! Love to see people repping home birth! [heart emoji]" and: "This is amazing!!! So glad you got the birth you wanted babes, you’re incredible." 

Ellie recently welcomed her first child© Instagram
Ellie recently welcomed her first child

Previously, the new mum had shared a post marking her and her son's trip out of the house, with baby Ezra adorably wrapped up in a leopard print baby carrier. She wrote in the caption: "Took the stretchy wrap for a test drive." 

Fans were quick to react to the first snap, a mirror selfie that showed Ezra's baby wrap matching the carpet in Ellie's home. One wrote: "Love that it's animal print and matches your carpet!!" while another added: "Matches your carpet - outstanding." 

ellie warner selfie blue eyeshadow© Instagram
Ellie is a Googlebox fan favourite

A third commented: "It matches your carpet!" Many followers also praised Ellie's glowing appearance, including former Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs, who wrote: "Oh Ellie!!! You look amazing! Huge congratulations." 

ellie warner photo of baby son sleeping in basket under yellow blanket© Instagram
Ellie is a proud mum to son Ezra

Another fan commented: "You look so lovely, Ellie. Motherhood suits you," while a third added: "You look amazing, you are looking so well." 

Ellie announced the arrival of her first child during last Friday's episode of Gogglebox. The hairdresser introduced her newborn while sitting on her sofa before handing him over to her sister, Izzi, for a cuddle. 

ellie warner holding newborn son gogglebox© Channel 4
Ellie introduced her son on Gogglebox

She later took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her baby boy. She penned in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son," alongside a photo of Ezra peacefully sleeping while covered with a knitted yellow blanket.

READ: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner discusses 'shotgun wedding' plans with boyfriend Nat

 During her pregnancy, Ellie regularly shared updates with Gogglebox viewers and even first revealed that she was expecting during an episode of the programme from December. 

Ellie Warner and Nat Eddleston smiling for the camera© Instagram
Ellie and her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston

Showing her sister a photo of the ultrasound scan, she said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien". 

She later revealed that she was expecting a boy during an episode that saw the two sisters joined by Izzi's children, Bessie and Bobby. Ellie asked her nephew: "Are you happy that you're going to have a boy cousin, Bobby?"

