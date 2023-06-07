Gogglebox star Ellie Warner amazes fans with candid post-birth photo

Ellie Warner just welcomed her first child, son Ezra, with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, and she delighted her social media followers when she posted a sweet post-birth snapshot for a very special reason.

Taking to Instagram, the Gogglebox star shared an image of herself in her birth pool at home, holding up her little by and gazing at him adoringly.

Ellie captioned the picture: "International home birth day [heart emoji]. Was literally the best day of my life [smiling face emoji]."

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

The star's fans were delighted, and in some cases surprised, that Ellie was able to give birth at home, with one writing: "Amazing, so inspirational! Are you allowed home births when it’s your first now? I hope it went as smoothly as possible for you x."

© Instagram Ellie shared the sweet photo on Instagram

A second commented: "I had all 3 of my children at home in a birthing pool. Amazing experiences, each one of them. I feel very lucky to have had them at home as I had many friends who wanted to do this but ended up in hospital. Congratulations and well done! Xx."

© Getty The star at the TV BAFTAs in 2021

Other commenters added: "Yaaaaaasssss! Love to see people repping home birth! [heart emoji]" and: "This is amazing!!! So glad you got the birth you wanted babes, you’re incredible."

© Instagram Ellie recently welcomed her first child

Previously, the new mum had shared a post marking her and her son's trip out of the house, with baby Ezra adorably wrapped up in a leopard print baby carrier. She wrote in the caption: "Took the stretchy wrap for a test drive."

Fans were quick to react to the first snap, a mirror selfie that showed Ezra's baby wrap matching the carpet in Ellie's home. One wrote: "Love that it's animal print and matches your carpet!!" while another added: "Matches your carpet - outstanding."

© Instagram Ellie is a Googlebox fan favourite

A third commented: "It matches your carpet!" Many followers also praised Ellie's glowing appearance, including former Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs, who wrote: "Oh Ellie!!! You look amazing! Huge congratulations."

© Instagram Ellie is a proud mum to son Ezra

Another fan commented: "You look so lovely, Ellie. Motherhood suits you," while a third added: "You look amazing, you are looking so well."

Ellie announced the arrival of her first child during last Friday's episode of Gogglebox. The hairdresser introduced her newborn while sitting on her sofa before handing him over to her sister, Izzi, for a cuddle.

© Channel 4 Ellie introduced her son on Gogglebox

She later took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her baby boy. She penned in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son," alongside a photo of Ezra peacefully sleeping while covered with a knitted yellow blanket.

During her pregnancy, Ellie regularly shared updates with Gogglebox viewers and even first revealed that she was expecting during an episode of the programme from December.

© Instagram Ellie and her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston

Showing her sister a photo of the ultrasound scan, she said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien".

She later revealed that she was expecting a boy during an episode that saw the two sisters joined by Izzi's children, Bessie and Bobby. Ellie asked her nephew: "Are you happy that you're going to have a boy cousin, Bobby?"

