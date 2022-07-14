Gogglebox's Georgia Bell gives birth - and her son has the cutest name The TV star has welcomed a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox regular Georgia Bell, who has given birth to a baby boy!

REVEALED: Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show

The hairdresser and Channel 4 star announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "Our beautiful boy has made his entrance 12/07/22 at 12:31pm - 7lbs7.5ounz. [You're] perfect in every way Hugh James Newby."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark mum has him in tears after Gogglebox misunderstanding

Georgia shared a gorgeous photo of her son Hugh wearing an all-white outfit and matching hat. He was also wrapped up in a crisp white waffle blanket and appeared to be resting on her crushed velvet sofa.

Fellow Gogglebox stars rushed to congratulate Georgia, with her bestie Abbie writing: "Congratulations to you both! He is beautiful in every way, I am such a proud Aunty and best friend xxxx" and Izzie Warner adding: "Awww how gorgeous is he! Congratulations."

Georgia has given birth to a beautiful baby boy

The post has received over 21,000 likes and many comments from fans have flooded in, wishing Georgia all the best in motherhood.

SEE: 4 ultra rare glimpses of Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's adorable baby son

MORE: Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's cosy home with brother, sister-in-law and nephew

Georgia shares baby Hugh with her partner Josh Newby, who we do not see on screen, but he does feature on her Instagram feed.

In June, Georgia wished her partner a happy 23rd birthday with a picture of them both all dressed up.

It's unknown yet whether the little one will make an appearance on the sofa next to Georgia when the show returns. Some parents choose to keep their children out of the show, while others welcome them onto the sofa for TV-watching fun.

Pete Sandiford is also now a proud parent

Fellow Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford has brought his young son Jimmy on screen. His wife Paige Sandiford (née Yeomans) gave birth in 2021 and fans adored seeing the tot on screen along with Pete's sister Sophie.

Season 18 of the show opened with a clip of Pete cuddling his son, introducing him to the Gogglebox way of life while he sat alongside his auntie Sophie.

When the pair said: "Say hello," the tot had other ideas and passed wind while the cameras were rolling. Pete concluded: "He does take after his dad after all."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.