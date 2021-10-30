Gogglebox's Izzi Warner stuns with sweet photo of rarely seen son The Channel 4 star has two children

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner delighted fans with a rare photo of her son Bobby on Friday in honour of his seventh birthday.

The TV star looked gorgeous in the happy snap, which saw her grinning widely beside the birthday boy, who is the spitting image of his famous mother. The duo appeared to be enjoying some fun on a fairground ride as they cuddled up to each other for the family photo.

Izzi also penned a sweet tribute to her only son, writing: "Massive happy 7th birthday to my gorgeous boy! Seriously though where has the last 7 years gone keep being the superstar that you are we love you millions."

Her fans were quick to react to the heartwarming mother-son moment, with one responding: "Goodness 7!!?? How have those years passed! Beautiful boy have the happiest of birthdays xx."

A second said: "Awwww happy birthday lovely Bobby boo. Remember when he was born, gone so fast. Give him a kiss from me."

A third added: "Aww what a lovely photo. Happy birthday!" A fourth wrote: "Happy birthday Bobby, you gorgeous little thing!"

Izzi marked her son's seventh birthday with a sweet tribute

Izzi shares Bobby and daughter Bessie, one, with her boyfriend Grant. She announced the safe arrival of her second child In February 2020, sharing a sweet snapshot on Instagram.

She wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx."

Izzi had double reason to celebrate this month as she also launched her own mortgage business page on social media.

Izzi shares two children with her boyfriend Grant

Announcing the news, Izzi – who is a qualified mortgage advisor, wrote: "So here's a pic of me you won't be used to seeing, standing up and in my work gear! Thanks for coming to check out my page, any follows and shares are greatly appreciated, stay tuned for mortgage myth-busting and fun facts!

"What you also may not know about me is that I have actually worked in mortgages for the last seven years! With my last job as a mortgage underwriter, I have all the skills, knowledge and experience to help you on your journey!"

