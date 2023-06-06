Gogglebox star Ellie Warner shares new photo of baby son - fans notice surprising detail

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has shared a sweet new snap of her newborn son Ezra and fans couldn't help but pick up on a particular detail.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum shared a post marking her and her son's trip out of the house, with baby Ezra adorably wrapped up in a leopard print baby carrier. She wrote in the caption: "Took the stretchy wrap for a test drive."

© Instagram Ellie recently welcomed her first child

Fans were quick to react to the first snap, a mirror selfie that showed Ezra's baby wrap matching the carpet in Ellie's home.

One person wrote: "Love that it's animal print and matches your carpet!!" while another added: "Matches your carpet - outstanding."

© Instagram Ellie's baby wrap matches her carpet

A third person commented: "It matches your carpet!"

Many followers also praised Ellie's glowing appearance, including former Gogglebox star Lisa Baggs, who wrote: "Oh Ellie!!! You look amazing! Huge congratulations."

© Channel 4 Ellie's son made his TV debut on Gogglebox

Another fan commented: "You look so lovely, Ellie. Motherhood suits you," while a third added: "You look amazing, you are looking so well."

Ellie announced the arrival of her first child with her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, during last Friday's episode of Gogglebox.

The hairdresser introduced her newborn while sitting on her sofa before handing him over to her sister, Izzi, for a cuddle.

© Instagram Ellie Warner and Nat Eddleston welcomed their first child together

She later took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her baby boy. She penned in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son," alongside a photo of Ezra peacefully sleeping in a blanket while covered with a knitted yellow blanket.

During her pregnancy, Ellie regularly shared updates with Gogglebox viewers and even first revealed that she was expecting during an episode of the programme from December. Showing her sister a photo of the ultrasound scan, she said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien".

© Instagram Ellie shared this gorgeous photo of baby Ezra

She later revealed that she was expecting a boy during an episode that saw the two sisters joined by Izzi's children, Bessie and Bobby. Ellie asked her nephew: "Are you happy that you're going to have a boy cousin, Bobby?"

Ellie's pregnancy wasn't completely plain sailing, however, as she also revealed during an episode of the show that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. While settling down to watch an episode of BBC One's The Apprentice, the TV star dropped into the conversation: "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes."

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford also introduced his newborn daughter during Friday's episode

Ellie isn't the only Gogglebox star who has shared exciting baby news recently. Pete Sandiford announced that he and his wife Paige had welcomed their second child during Friday's Gogglebox episode, with his baby girl, Eva, making her TV debut on the show.

He later followed up the happy news with a post to Instagram. Sharing an adorable photograph cradling his newborn daughter, the 28-year-old wrote: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford."

© Instagram Pete is already a doting dad to his son Jimmy

