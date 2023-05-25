Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie Warner discusses 'shotgun wedding' plans with boyfriend Nat

Ellie Warner is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, but she has hinted about her "shotgun" wedding plans in the past.

The Gogglebox star, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her sister Izzi, revealed in December 2022 that she has already decided on her first dance with Nat – despite the fact that she hasn't announced her engagement! "After we went to see Westlife the other night, I decided I want Flying Without Wings to be my first dance at our wedding. Me and Nat," she said, much to the shock of Izzi.

© Instagram Ellie made the comments about marriage on Gogglebox

"Please tell me you are joking!" she responded, adding: "You can't have Westlife as your first dance! Let's just stop right there."

© Photo: Instagram The Gogglebox star is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Nat

Ellie had also spoken to her boyfriend about having a shotgun wedding in May 2022 and joked about getting pregnant just months before announcing the happy news.

"I said to Nat this morning, when we get married what type of wedding do you want? And he went: 'A shotgun wedding!'" Ellie told her sister.

© Instagram Ellie showed off her blossoming baby bump in April 2023

"So I said, 'Ooh, does that mean you want me to be pregnant before we get married?' and he said, 'No'. I actually want to know what he thought a shotgun wedding was." She then called Nat to clarify, and he replied he thought it meant the groom was "forced to get married."

© Instagram The TV star revealed her cute blue baby pram

If the couple do decide to tie the knot, they will be joined by their little boy after announcing they were pregnant back in December. Ellie shared the lovely news by showing Izzi a photo of her latest baby scan. "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," she said, later joking that it "looks like a jellied alien." She later shared that she's been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The hairdresser has been a regular on Gogglebox since 2015, but she did not go public with Nat on social media until January 2020. The couple's first photos together show them exploring scenic trees, rivers and bridges with Ellie wrapped up warm in a khaki jacket with a fluffy hood and Nat sporting a red jacket, jeans and green waterproof boots.

She teased that she was in a relationship two years before that, although it is not known if that was with Nat. "We've both got boyfriends," Ellie and Izzi told The Sun Online at the National Television Awards, adding: "They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

Ellie and Nat's pregnancy comes after a difficult year for the pair, with Nat being struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire, which left him in intensive care. West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

