Hilary Swank's twins are the best dressed babies in town - see new photo

Hilary Swank is loving every moment of motherhood since the arrival of her son and daughter in April.

While the Hollywood star has been keeping a relatively low profile since becoming a mom, she's been interacting with her fans on social media about all things parenting.

The actress had been asked to share some of her favorite baby products in a Q&A on Instagram, and so treated fans to a glimpse of just some of her children's tiny outfits - and it's safe to say they are very well dressed!

VIDEO: Watch Hilary Swank in her new trailer, Ordinary Angels

Hilary shared a photo of several outfits laid out on the floor inside her home in Colorado, including gingham dungarees, a navy romper with a Peter Pan collar and a tiny pink jumper with a ruffled collar.

"Received so many requests for more product loves after sharing some the other week so ask and you will receive! These clothes from Janie and Jack... can you even?"

Hilary Swank shared a cute photo of her baby twins' outfits

Hilary and her husband Philip Schneider are raising their babies in their dream home in Colorado, which they built just before their arrival. When the twins grow older, the children will enjoy lots of space to run around, with Hilary's home boasting acres and acres of land.

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told Architectural Digest.

Hilary Swank with her twins - who were born in April

While Hilary has only shared one photo of her twins to date, she has made several references to them. Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share". "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary Swank with Philip Schneider on the red carpet

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private. Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels.

Hilary Swank is a doting mom to twins

Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary. The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

The actress was given an engraved 'Mama' charm for her first Mother's Day

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

