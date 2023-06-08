This Morning host Craig Doyle's four children: see rare photos of star's family

Craig Doyle has been the talk of the telly this week, as he stepped in as Holly Willoughby's co-host on This Morning following Phillip Schofield's departure.

Away from the cameras, the Irish TV presenter is married to his longtime love Doon Doyle and the couple live in County Wicklow with their four children. The family also have a home in Kew, West London. Craig and Doon are parents to Elsa, 13, Milo, 16, Muireann, 18, and Quinn, 22.

Craig, 52, previously told the Belfast Telegraph: "I'd have a whole bundle if it were up to me - I love kids.

"Doon's full-time with them. She keeps the ship rolling - she's amazing. I go to work but I'm really only doing my hobby. She has a hell of a lot more patience than me."

© ShowBizIreland Doon and Craig Doyle attend the Irish Film And Television Awards in 2005

Speaking about meeting his wife on RTE, he explained: "I was home in Ireland just before I started on Tomorrow’s World and a mate of mine said to me ‘Doyler! Ya gotta meet this bird! I tried my heart out with her but it isn’t happening,'

"She was working in the gym part-time before she started college and I went along to the gym. I didn’t even have gym gear with me. I had a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes, I looked like a kn*b and I met her and I thought ‘holy god!’

"We were on our third date, the kissing date, and we were in Greystones and we had a drink and we were out walking and as I left, I shook her hand. Complete nerd. She looked at me like I was a real [expletive] and said, 'That was the kissing date. Why didn’t you kiss me?’ I was scared. I fancied her, you see."

Craig is ultra-private about his children but has shared the odd photo on his Instagram page...

Craig shared this rare photo of himself with his four children back in 2021, posting: "Happy St Patricks Day. Thanks to @londonirish1898 for the team kit!"

Back in the pandemic, he posted this snap of himself and two of his children getting haircuts. He wrote: "From lockdown locks to lopped locks - barbers are open!! @samsbarbersireland Cabinteely had a tough Doyle triple header today. #barbersopen."

In this photo we get a rare look at the whole Doyle clan. The star posted: "Lucky Me - Lucky Us. Happy Mothers Day Mums X #mothersday.

